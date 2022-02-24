Incumbents file for primary election

In Butler County, there will be multiple contested races so far for the 2022 election.

The incumbent filing deadline for the primary election was Feb. 21 but several newcomers have thrown their hats into the ring for various positions. The non-incumbent filing deadline is March 1.

Incumbent David Mach and Scott J. Steager have both filed for the Butler County Board District 1 Supervisor position, as has incumbent Scot D. Bauer for District 3, incumbent Janet M. Sypal and Patrick H. Hoeft for District 5 and incumbent Anthony J. Whitmore for District 7.

Sheriff Tom Dion, Republication, has filed but so has Marla Jo Schnell, Democrat.

County Assessor Vickie M. Donoghue, County Attorney Julie L. Reiter, District Court Clerk Sandy J. Hoeft, County Clerk Stephanie L. Laska, County Surveyor Brian J. Foral and County Treasurer Karey Adamy are all seeking re-election for their respective positions.

For David City, there will be three people running for mayor – Jessica J. Miller, Raymond Burt and Keith Marvin. Current mayor Alan Zavodny did not appear to be seeking re-election as of The Banner-Press’ Tuesday morning print deadline as his name was not on the candidate list.

Incumbents Tom Kobus, David City Council ward 1, and Kevin Woita, David City Council ward 2, will be seeking re-election. As of Feb. 15, there were no filings for ward 3 of the David City Council.

For the David City Public Schools board, incumbents Stephanie Summers, Darrell J. Allen and Kasey Kuhlman have filed for their positions, along with Jeff Blum and Aaron David Rerucha.

Dylan Spatz, Sarah Strizek and Ryan A. Pekarek – all incumbents – have filed for the East Butler Public Schools board.

A current list of candidate filings can be found at bit.ly/35hakPl. Butler County Clerk Stephanie Laska said the filings will be updated regularly.

Some rural Butler County voters may also see their precinct and polling place change, specifically those in Alexis, Savannah, Read and Ulysses townships. This change was due to the Nebraska Legislature redistricting following the 2020 census.

Both the Ulysses and Read township voters had cast their ballots in Ulysses. Ulysses Township voters will now cast their ballots in Dwight at the Dwight Assumption Parish Hall and residents in Read Township will now vote in Rising City at the Rising City Fire Hall.

Previously, the residents of Alexis and Savannah townships were part of the same precinct and voted at the same place. The new polling places of residents in those townships are still being finalized, but Laska indicated that more information on that will be coming soon.

