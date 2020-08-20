Insects, disease to look out for in summer crops

What’s going on in Ag? Soybean gall midge was identified last year in the northeast corner of Butler County in July.
Since then, this pest has made it way through Butler County and was identified for the first time in the eastern part of Polk County in August. This year soybean gall midge adults started emerging throughout the Eastern part of Nebraska in early June and continued until mid-July. The larva are orange in color and their feeding causes a dark discoloration near the soil surface on the stem of the soybean plants. Unfortunately, these plants can eventually wilt and die due to the injury to the stem, with the greatest concentration occurring at the field’s edge. To scout for soybean gall midge, focus on plants that are close to the field edge and adjacent to fields that were planted to soybeans in 2019. Infested plants will snap from a weakened stem just above the soil line when pushed, then peel back the steam and look for orange larva. Research is currently underway on how to possibly control this newly identified pest, please visit cropwatch.unl.edu for more information.
There are several opportunities to participate in crop studies this fall. Soybean farmers in the area are invited to participate in a soybean seed quality project funded by the Nebraska Soybean Board. The project is looking at the influence of water regime (irrigated vs. rainfed) on soybean seed quality parameters, such as protein and oil concentrations, and test weight. Why is this research important? There has been a national decline in soybean seed protein concentration over the past few decades that is worrisome as U.S. soybeans may lose competitiveness with other markets. We are looking for producers that have both 1-3 rainfed soybean fields (dryland corners do not count) and 1-3 irrigated soybean fields. Three samples of seed would be collected throughout harvest of each field. Assistance with collection and submission of the samples will be provided by the extension office. Producers will also complete a short survey from the UNL research team about management practices. In return producers will receive the quality analysis of their soybean seed.
Scout your fields for Northern Corn Leaf Blight on corn and Frogeye Leaf Spot on soybeans. Northern Corn Leaf Blight is caused by a fungus which overwinters in infested crop residue. This disease is showing up more this year throughout Nebraska. The disease forms large cigar shape tan lesions with rounded ends. With humid conditions mature lesions may appear dusty in the middle as the fungus produces spores that can spread to other leaves.
Frogeye Leaf Spot is becoming more common in Nebraska soybeans and resistances has been conformed in some Nebraska location to the QoI Group 11 fungicides used to control this disease. Therefore, we are currently seeking leaf samples with symptoms to aid in researching this disease and monitoring its resistance. Frogeye Leaf Spot creates small lesions (spots) that will grow to a diameter of ¼ inch with the center becoming gray to brown in color with a reddish-purple margin. These lesion are found in the upper leaves of the soybean plants. If you believe you have either of these diseases please contact the extension office and we would be happy to come take some samples.
If you have any questions, please contact me at 1-(402)-367-7410 or by email at Melissa.Bartels@unl.edu.
Melissa Bartels is an innovative cropping and water systems educator for Nebraska Extension-Butler County.
