Insects, disease to look out for in summer crops

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What’s going on in Ag? Soybean gall midge was identified last year in the northeast corner of Butler County in July.

Since then, this pest has made it way through Butler County and was identified for the first time in the eastern part of Polk County in August. This year soybean gall midge adults started emerging throughout the Eastern part of Nebraska in early June and continued until mid-July. The larva are orange in color and their feeding causes a dark discoloration near the soil surface on the stem of the soybean plants. Unfortunately, these plants can eventually wilt and die due to the injury to the stem, with the greatest concentration occurring at the field’s edge. To scout for soybean gall midge, focus on plants that are close to the field edge and adjacent to fields that were planted to soybeans in 2019. Infested plants will snap from a weakened stem just above the soil line when pushed, then peel back the steam and look for orange larva. Research is currently underway on how to possibly control this newly identified pest, please visit cropwatch.unl.edu for more information.