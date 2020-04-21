Is it water or is it mud?

When people ask where I’m from, I tell them I am from Ohio. It’s true—that’s where my ancestors have lived for 200 years and I lived there as a youth. But… I was born and raised in North Idaho (it’s a long story).
That part of the country, the Pacific Northwest, is known for its crystal-clear lakes and rivers. I spent my childhood thinking that all bodies of water were so clear that you could see the bottom. I remember watching the bluegill nibble at the bait on my line. I remember watching trout swim as I floated a river. I remember the horrible shock that surged through my body when I saw the muddy lakes and rivers of Ohio.
How could water be so dirty that you couldn’t see your feet when you stood in it? The answer is in its chemistry.
When the chemistry is right, water is drinkable. It can even look good, too. And that is the purpose of water treatment plants—to make water clear and potable. The David City Water Treatment Plant and its processes happen to be almost 40 years old. Much of the distribution system, or water mains and service lines, are even older.
The treatment process the City has used for so long involves lime. Ironically, even though lime softens water, it is “hard” on equipment. This, among other reasons, led the city council to explore other treatment options. Under their direction, the WTP is exploring a different treatment process that does not require lime. This other process also happens to result in clearer water. Lime makes water murky. The new additives do not.
A second benefit with the new process is cleaner pipes. The additives remove impurities so well that it cleans out the built-up sediment in the pipes, too. And we’re talking about decades of built-up sediment. Think of it like a gut detox.
When you go on a detox diet, your stomach gets cleaned out first. All the impurities are removed and pushed through your intestines. As the detox process works its way through your intestines, it removes all the built-up impurities there, too. Eventually, everything gets flushed out of your body—and that’s why drinking lots of water during a detox diet is so important. Without adequate water, the impurities settle back into your gut because they never got flushed out.
In a way, the WTP and distribution system are undergoing a detox diet. The plant was “cleansed” by the new process, and now it’s the distribution system’s turn. Remember, an effective detox diet lasts for weeks, not days. Nothing worth doing is ever done quickly.
For those who are curious, the City is sending out with the utility bills a slightly more technical explanation of the processes described above.
In the meantime, the City is making plans to begin replacing the aged water mains in town. This is something that we are very excited to do for our citizens.
