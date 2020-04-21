Is it water or is it mud?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When people ask where I’m from, I tell them I am from Ohio. It’s true—that’s where my ancestors have lived for 200 years and I lived there as a youth. But… I was born and raised in North Idaho (it’s a long story).

That part of the country, the Pacific Northwest, is known for its crystal-clear lakes and rivers. I spent my childhood thinking that all bodies of water were so clear that you could see the bottom. I remember watching the bluegill nibble at the bait on my line. I remember watching trout swim as I floated a river. I remember the horrible shock that surged through my body when I saw the muddy lakes and rivers of Ohio.

How could water be so dirty that you couldn’t see your feet when you stood in it? The answer is in its chemistry.

When the chemistry is right, water is drinkable. It can even look good, too. And that is the purpose of water treatment plants—to make water clear and potable. The David City Water Treatment Plant and its processes happen to be almost 40 years old. Much of the distribution system, or water mains and service lines, are even older.