Isham named Butler County highway superintendent

When Isham became the interim superintendent earlier this year, the Board increased his pay to $26.50 an hour.

Upon announcing Isham as the new superintendent at the Board's April 19 meeting, the Board set his annual salary at $60,000.

In Nebraska, county highway superintendents must pass a licensing exam to receive certification. Of the seven people who applied for the position, Loges said only one was already licensed.

"We interviewed him and then at the end, he pulled his application and said he wasn't interested anymore before the decision was made on who to hire," Loges said.

Isham will need to earn his license.

"I have to take the highway superintendent licensing test," Isham said. "...I will be signing up for it in the next week or two."

The exam is held twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall. The deadline to register for the spring test passed at the beginning of March, but Isham has until June 30 to register for the next exam in October.

In the meantime, Isham said he is excited about the new challenge of running the highway department. He said he threw his name in the ring for the position because of his history with the department.