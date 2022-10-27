Jana Hughes -- Legislature District 24 Q&A

Question: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Butler County?

A: I grew up on a farm near Goehner. I live on an acreage outside of Seward. I have lived in Seward County nearly my whole life (was out of state for college and a few years working upon graduation).

Q: Tell us about your immediate family

A: I am married to John Hughes and we have three children. Lena (22—ICU nurse in Kansas City), Anna (19—college student at the University of Kansas studying finance and accounting) and Hank (16—junior at Seward High School).

Q: What is your current occupation?

A: Mother, group exercise instructor and part-time substitute teacher.

Q: Why did you decide to run for office?

A: I am not a politician and had no inclination to do something like this. I am currently a member of the Seward Public School Board and the superintendent suggested I run. My husband and I thought about it and spoke with a lot of people and decided that it should be people like us in there.

I grew up on a farm near Goehner. My brother is a fourth generation farmer of Luebbe Farms, my husband’s family owns Hughes Brothers Inc. Manufacturing which just celebrated 101 years in business. He, his brother and cousin are third generation owners. We have a longevity in our district and hopefully will have many generations to come and truly want to keep our district and Nebraska the great place that it is.

Q: How are or have you been involved in the community?

A: Seward Public School Board vice president, Seward Jr. Women’s Club, Seward Wellness Center Committee, Meals on Wheels, Heartfelt Inc. Board, St. John PTL, Holy Savior Lutheran youth group and The Legacy Fund of Seward County COVID Relief Fund Chair.

Q: What qualifies you for this office?

A: I have an engineering degree and before I became a stay-at-home mom I worked as an engineering consultant. Working as a consultant meant that I had to work with many different people in every business we serviced. I learned how to develop those relationships and work together to come up with solutions that we implemented on the various projects. I am analytical and will use that to see all sides of an issue before making a decision.

I am currently on school board and understand how legislation affects our schools and also the spending for the state.

I am still involved with Luebbe Farms and have the agriculture background that will represent District 24 well.

In addition, I am familiar with manufacturing and truly understand what an impact local businesses make in a district.

Q: What do you think are the top two issues in Butler County (if running for city council the top two issues in David City) and, if elected, how would you address them?

A: The two issues that I think face Butler County and all of District 24 are property taxes and rural broadband access and quality.

Property taxes are really a school funding issue. We have to change how we fund our schools. If the state truly values education then every student across the state should receive some state funds. There are several options out there that would ensure more state funds get to all school districts. Currently only around one-third of our school districts receive any significant state aid.

Accessible, affordable, quality high speed broadband is a necessity (not a nice thing to have). A USDA study found that 39% of rural areas lack good broadband access. We cannot compete with other states or communities if this is not available. We are also at a unique time because people have realized that they don’t have to live where they work, so we can attract people to move to our district and work from here.

Q: What’s one thing you believe the county (or city) could do better? Why?

A: I think our district can do a better job of advertising itself and all the good things we offer. I think Nebraska can do a better job at that as well. We need to be proud of our people and communities that we have here. There is no better place to live and raise a family.

Q: What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?

A: THIS! Next would be jumping out of a perfectly good airplane (tandem skydiving).