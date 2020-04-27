Janak envisions progress for Butler County as he seeks out re-election to Board of Supervisors

Janak said livestock expansion remains to be an important issue for Butler county. He said the construction of chicken houses in the county have brought forth issues for residents in the county that he hopes to address.

"Chicken houses are going in and there have been some issues with that, with either roads or neighbors that aren't informed well enough and we need to be able to get information to them so they can live next to these complexes," he said. "We need to look at manure management around these areas, traffic increases and we need to make sure that the roads are in decent shape for this commerce to continue."

Janak also noted two major bridge projects in development in Butler County, one located near Ulysses and another near Skull Creek.

"I really want to keep the county progressing because agriculture is our main industry out here and I try to keep a good balance to make sure that it is done responsibly," he said.

Janak said the fiscal impact of COVID-19 on the county is too early to determine, but he's already seen the way the pandemic has affected business.