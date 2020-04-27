Janak envisions progress for Butler County as he seeks out re-election to Board of Supervisors

District 6 Butler County Board of Supervisor Greg Janak said his decision to run for re-election was an easy one.
He said, while sometimes he looked back at his initial decision to become a supervisor with some question, the past several years of work he's done for Butler County have been worthwhile.
"It can be trying at times trying to please everybody, which I found is not possible," he said. "I felt like I was pretty good at trying to serve and meet people's needs and I wanted to take it to the next level."
Janak interviewed to fill the vacant District 6 position seven years ago after former supervisor Larry Zadina left the county. Since then, Janak has been through one election unopposed.
He's now running for re-election against Republican Ryan Svoboda.
Svoboda declined to interview about his campaign for the District 6 seat.
Janak said he enjoys getting projects completed that help benefit the county, specifically road surfacing and bridge projects.
"Sometimes it's pretty interesting trying to find the financing for it and give the taxpayer the best value for their dollar," he said. "I've been involved with that a long time and I get a lot of satisfaction making improvements in the county."
Janak said livestock expansion remains to be an important issue for Butler county. He said the construction of chicken houses in the county have brought forth issues for residents in the county that he hopes to address.
"Chicken houses are going in and there have been some issues with that, with either roads or neighbors that aren't informed well enough and we need to be able to get information to them so they can live next to these complexes," he said. "We need to look at manure management around these areas, traffic increases and we need to make sure that the roads are in decent shape for this commerce to continue."
Janak also noted two major bridge projects in development in Butler County, one located near Ulysses and another near Skull Creek.
"I really want to keep the county progressing because agriculture is our main industry out here and I try to keep a good balance to make sure that it is done responsibly," he said.
Janak said the fiscal impact of COVID-19 on the county is too early to determine, but he's already seen the way the pandemic has affected business.
"It's really affecting our agricultural industry with these plants closing down," he said. "We also have a lot of hog facilities and they're having to make some adjustments to their program because of the packing houses closing down."
Janak said he is sure there will be financial repercussions that follow the pandemic. He added that it's important for the county to be financially responsible when handling taxpayer money during the crisis.
"We're just playing everything pretty close to the hip right now," he said. "It's the taxpayer that is going to be hit hard in our community and we have to be mindful about how we spend those dollars for them."
Janak spoke candidly about the impact of the virus on the county, saying it's beginning to become clear just how tough the pandemic will be on the county.
"It's unfolding to where it's going to be tough on us," he said. "It's scary."
Right now, Janak said his main focus is to ensure the residents of Butler county get through the pandemic safely.
"My main concern is financial help for the county and its taxpayers," he said. "My vision is to keep us progressing."
