Jason Parridgen settles in as new Chamber director

After eight months, the Butler County Chamber of Commerce has welcomed its new director.
The previous director, Kellie Keeling, resigned in April. Chamber Board President Todd DeWispelare said the board has spent the intervening months completely restructuring the Chamber with a specific focus on the director position.
"We found many things we wanted to improve on and change, and this slow period for the Chamber allowed us to accomplish all our goals," DeWispelare said.
DeWispelare said Jason Parridgen accepted the director position late in the summer, but he wasn't able to start until Dec. 1.
"Given his current role in the military, we knew his start date would be delayed with the virus affecting a large portion of that job," DeWispelare added.
Already, DeWispelare said, Parridgen is making great strides in his new position. For his part, Parridgen said meeting community members and business owners has already been a wonderful experience.
"A handshake still means something here. That's so rare that you find that, where the sense of community is so alive," Parridgen said. "It's really refreshing because it's just not the case in a lot of places that I've been to, and I've been around the world several times over."
Parridgen complimented the Chamber Board members, too.
"They set the standard for all others to follow. It's only been a short time and I've seen them all come together quickly and save the day on more than one occasion," Parridgen said.
Parridgen may be new to the Chamber, but he's lived in the David City area since moving from Tucson in 2018, where he had lived since 2000.
Born in Michigan, Parridgen said the military is what took him out west to Fort Huachuca in Arizona. He was part of the army for six years, and for the last 14 years, has been a government-contracted intelligence instructor.
Parridgen said his background makes him well-suited to the director position, especially given his longstanding relationship with the government and familiarity with leadership positions.
As someone with experience running an e-commerce business selling items on eBay, Parridgen said he believes it will be important to build Butler County's online business presence.
"There is a great responsibility here which, to me, in a town like this especially is so important. You can't look at a smaller town and just say, 'Oh, it's a small town,'" Parridgen said. "You really have to be on your game because it's even more of a challenge than it would be in a bigger community."
He said he is excited to bring events to the area and shake things up a bit.
"We've got the Thorpe here, we've got the event center. There's so much opportunity," Parridgen said. "Especially with music and outdoor events and bringing some vendors in."
He said it's serendipitous that he has ended up in Nebraska, because one of his greatest role models is the Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffet, who he met many years ago.
"I asked him what the secret to his success was and he told me that it's really no secret at all. It's just that when you get to a certain place in your life where you can derive greater pleasure from helping others rather than yourself, that's when you've truly made it. So that's what I'm here to do," Parridgen said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
