Jason Parridgen settles in as new Chamber director

Parridgen complimented the Chamber Board members, too.

"They set the standard for all others to follow. It's only been a short time and I've seen them all come together quickly and save the day on more than one occasion," Parridgen said.

Parridgen may be new to the Chamber, but he's lived in the David City area since moving from Tucson in 2018, where he had lived since 2000.

Born in Michigan, Parridgen said the military is what took him out west to Fort Huachuca in Arizona. He was part of the army for six years, and for the last 14 years, has been a government-contracted intelligence instructor.

Parridgen said his background makes him well-suited to the director position, especially given his longstanding relationship with the government and familiarity with leadership positions.

As someone with experience running an e-commerce business selling items on eBay, Parridgen said he believes it will be important to build Butler County's online business presence.