Jaycee Park fundraiser moving forward

The Friends of David City group has raised $11,000 of the roughly $66,000 goal for its Jaycee (Purple) Park Renovation Project.
The group has had a plan in the works to refurbish the park at 1255 N. Ninth St. for several months.
Originally, Friends of David City President Deb Dinkelman said, the park was home to a few wooden structures.
“A slide, swings and teeter-totter were added in the 1980s, and the Jaycee family held a campaign roughly 20 years ago in which the large play structure was added,” Dinkelman said in a Feb. 11 news release.
Dinkelman said the park is known for having purple playground equipment. For that reason, she said, the park is affectionately known as the Purple Park.
It is the only park in the northern part of David City and is widely used, according to Peggy Palomaki in the Feb. 11 Friends news release. Palomaki lives across the street from the park.
Dinkelman said Friends recently received a $2,000 grant from the Butler County Area Foundation Fund.
“(Our group) will get another $2,000 matching funds once our group raises an additional $2,000,” Dinkelman said in the release. “Our plans for raising the additional funds are underway.”
The group is holding a drive-through breakfast in front of Winfield’s, 467 D St., on Feb. 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“Part of the street will be blocked off with pylons so that driving up to place an order will be easier,” Dinkelman said, in the release.
Friends will be accepting free-will donations at the drive-through breakfast, all of which will help fund the park project.
Currently, some of the park’s equipment is cracked and unsafe. Friends plans to finance an addition to the current playground structure that is designed for toddlers.
“Free-standing play equipment will be added, a large sandbox will be built and rubber mulch ground cover will be under all equipment. Long-range plans include adding a shelter,” Dinkelman said, in the release.
So far, Friends has raised money for the park project through fundraisers, businesses and individual donations.
Meanwhile, Dinkelman said Friends is waiting to hear about grants and other financial commitments.
The group hopes to have met its fundraising goal by summer so that park construction and repairs can be completed early in the fall.
Those wishing to donate to the Park Fund in the amount of $100 or more will be recognized with their name on a donor plaque that will be at the park. There are tiers for donation levels.
Anyone wishing to donate to the Friends’ park project fundraiser can do so through GiveButter.
The group is also raising money by selling decks of cards with colored pictures of David City landmarks.
The cards can be purchased for $12 at all banks in David City as well as at Dale’s Food Lion, David City Discount Pharmacy, Stop-Inn, the Butler County Chamber of Commerce, Images, Heritage Salon and R&B’s.
Dinkelman encouraged people to contact her if they are interested in joining the group, which welcomed three new members at its February meeting. Friends will have its next meeting at Winfield’s on the evening of March 9.
Other upcoming Friends activities include Music in the Park events, which the group plans to hold once a month between April and October.
“(The BCAFF) has awarded the Friends a $1,000 grant for expanding the Music in the Park event,” Dinkelman said, in the release.
Huskers quarterback and Heisman winner Eric Crouch will be in David City for a fundraising event at the Jaycee Park in the spring, though Friends said the date and details for that event are still pending.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.