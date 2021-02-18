Jaycee Park fundraiser moving forward

“Part of the street will be blocked off with pylons so that driving up to place an order will be easier,” Dinkelman said, in the release.

Friends will be accepting free-will donations at the drive-through breakfast, all of which will help fund the park project.

Currently, some of the park’s equipment is cracked and unsafe. Friends plans to finance an addition to the current playground structure that is designed for toddlers.

“Free-standing play equipment will be added, a large sandbox will be built and rubber mulch ground cover will be under all equipment. Long-range plans include adding a shelter,” Dinkelman said, in the release.

So far, Friends has raised money for the park project through fundraisers, businesses and individual donations.

Meanwhile, Dinkelman said Friends is waiting to hear about grants and other financial commitments.

The group hopes to have met its fundraising goal by summer so that park construction and repairs can be completed early in the fall.

Those wishing to donate to the Park Fund in the amount of $100 or more will be recognized with their name on a donor plaque that will be at the park. There are tiers for donation levels.