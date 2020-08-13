Jaycee Park plans move forward with design, fundraisers

The Friends of David City community group has firmer plans and fundraisers underway for a facelift at Jaycee Park near Eighth and M streets.
The goals for the project are to get the existing equipment up to ADA accessibility standards, introduce new ground cover and install a structure to give small children and toddlers access to the existing playground equipment.
The Miracle Recreation Company has put up a bid for the project and Friends of David City plans to raise $50,000 to pay for the upgrades and repairs to the park. The group plans to begin fundraising efforts soon.
“Early donations and fundraising efforts are important in helping us meet requirements of many of the grants,” Friends of David City member Deb Dinkelman said in an email to the Banner-Press on Aug. 7.
Donors will be separated into a tier system and some may have their names displayed in the park.
“I would hope that by this time next year we have our funds raised and we will be looking at installation,” Dinkelman said.
At a July 22 meeting of the City Council of David City, the council indicated a willingness to help with the project in some way, if necessary. The City may help out with the purchase of rubber mulch for new ground cover, Mayor Alan Zavodny said.
The City’s participation will be determined by how much the project costs and how much money the Friends of David City group raises.
There is precedent for the City’s involvement in the Jaycee Park project. Years ago, Zavodny noted, the city helped the David City Ball Association pay for a soil treatment at the baseball fields.
“The City contributed toward that to get the fields in really good playing shape. We recognized that if people were coming to town and adding to our economy, it’s a good thing for us,” Zavodny said.
Jake Witter, a local boy scout, plans to help the community group upgrade some existing equipment and install a bike rack. His participation will help him earn his Eagle Scout award.
In the meantime, Friends of David City is holding an outdoor live music event in the David City Park on Aug. 23.
The 4/4 Jazz Quartet will be playing music at the park between 4:30 and 6 p.m. near the Schweser House. Local musician Keith Byrkit will be playing. The event is free and open to the public.
Friends of David City will be providing refreshments and snacks. The group is encouraging people to bring their own seating and recommends people social distance due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
