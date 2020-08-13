Jaycee Park plans move forward with design, fundraisers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Friends of David City community group has firmer plans and fundraisers underway for a facelift at Jaycee Park near Eighth and M streets.

The goals for the project are to get the existing equipment up to ADA accessibility standards, introduce new ground cover and install a structure to give small children and toddlers access to the existing playground equipment.

The Miracle Recreation Company has put up a bid for the project and Friends of David City plans to raise $50,000 to pay for the upgrades and repairs to the park. The group plans to begin fundraising efforts soon.

“Early donations and fundraising efforts are important in helping us meet requirements of many of the grants,” Friends of David City member Deb Dinkelman said in an email to the Banner-Press on Aug. 7.

Donors will be separated into a tier system and some may have their names displayed in the park.

“I would hope that by this time next year we have our funds raised and we will be looking at installation,” Dinkelman said.