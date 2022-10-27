Jessica Miller: David City mayor Q&A

Question: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Butler County?

Answer: I was born and raised in David City. I have lived here all my life.

Q: Tell us about your immediate family

A: My husband, Jason, and I have been married for 24 years. We have six children: Chloe, Zachary, Kaylee, Reilly, Wesley, and Colby.

Q: What is your current occupation?

A: I am a teacher at Aquinas Elementary School.

Q: Why did you decide to run for office?

A: I decided to run for mayor because David City needs change. I have been on city council for a couple of years now and realize that the people need a voice. Citizens of David City need to be aware of what is happening in the community instead of a select few individuals. Progress needs to be made. Not everyone will be happy with decisions, but informed decisions need to be made. I am not in it for the glory. I am here to serve and give back to my community.

Q: How are or have you been involved in the community?

A: I have been involved in the community by being a Girl Scout leader for several years doing service projects. I have served on the Butler County Soccer Board and Butler Saunders League president. I was involved with bringing softball tournaments to town. I am involved in church activities, serving on the Harvest Festival committee five years, PCCW officer three years, and school soup supper committee five years. I have coached youth soccer and softball several years. I have volunteered and worked many functions.

Q: What qualifies you for this office?

A: I am always ready to learn and have the drive to always do better. I believe in giving back and am not afraid to help where needed. I do not have all the answers and I admit when I am wrong. I want what is best for David City and growing the town. I do not always agree with others, but I value their opinions and take them into consideration when making decisions for our community. I do not devalue or belittle what they have to say. Everyone’s opinions matter and should be heard.

Q: What do you think are the top two issues in Butler County (if running for city council the top two issues in David City) and, if elected, how would you address them?

A: David City needs housing. We have plans in the works with the Northland Development for more housing. H-KO also has a development plan to add more housing and businesses. The city needs to aid in the process of growth. Which growth and progress is another issue that David City needs addressed. We have a lot of good things happening with businesses coming to town. We need to embrace this progress and keep moving forward.

Q: What’s one thing you believe the county (or city) could do better? Why?

A: We need to be more proactive on our infrastructure because we are behind on plans that were made previously. We also need to be willing to work with new developments in this area. The city also needs to work on being transparent with the citizens.

Q: What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?

A: I have been on a mission trip to Mexico City with Hope of the Poor.