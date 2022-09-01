Jisa new East Butler preschool teacher

Lyshelle Jisa is a new preschool teacher at East Butler Public Schools' Dwight preschool location. The Banner-Press recently completed a question and answer interview with Jisa.

Question: Where are you from originally?

Answer: I am originally from Touhy and actually graduated from East Butler.

Q: Where did you go to school?

A: I went to Wayne State College and had a double major in Early Childhood Unified (birth-third grade special education and general education) and elementary education.

Q: What is your previous teaching experience? (Is this your first year teaching?)

A: I taught at David City Public at the Bellwood school for the last eight years. The last three years was full day preschool which was a wonderful addition for the community.

Q: What made you want to be a teacher/be a teacher in your subject?

A: I love helping children learn to be more independent. I love to be able to teach my students new skills so they can be confident in their own abilities whether it is using a timer to share or know how to apologize when they make a mistake. All these skills not only help them in the classroom but also to be better versions of themselves at home.

Q: Why did you accept the position at East Butler Public Schools?

A: I originally brought up the idea of full day preschool to the school board for my own personal reasons (I have a preschool aged child and no local half day child care). As they moved forward with creating a full day program, I realized I would love to help start this new program and be in the same district as my own children. My oldest is actually one of my own students which has been so fun to teach my own kids.

Q: What are you most looking forward to at East Butler?

A: Being closer to home and all the friendly faces that come with that. All of the families and staff have been so wonderful and welcoming. It is a district that is the best of both worlds. We have smaller class sizes but big opportunities like dual credit classes for high school students and a fantastic ag/tech program that I know my own children will love in the years to come. I am also excited about being able to teach my own three children in the next couple of years.