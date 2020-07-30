Joan Kovar bids farewell to the DC clerk's office

“I have no doubt that she’ll do a wonderful job. She’s been here a lot of years also, so she should be able to step in without any problems at all,” Kovar said.

When she started working at the City, Kovar said she thought all people did there was pay their utility bill. As she began working there, she realized the City was responsible for a lot more than that.

“If a person had a pothole in the alley or street, they would call us," Kovar said. "If they had a street light that didn’t work, wanted to rent a hangar at the airport, wanted to rent the city auditorium, needed a peddlers permit, needed a building permit to put up a shed, fence, or add to their home, needed a liquor license, plumbers permit, electricians permit, handicap permit, a permit to sell fireworks – all of that and much more, it went through the City office.”

Things have changed quite a bit since Kovar started working for David City. Technology has had a lot to do with that, she said. Near the beginning of her career, there was a blizzard that kept her at the office all day, sending out late bill notices.

On her noon hour, Kovar often waited on customers at a bar her parents owned. On the day of the blizzard, the place was packed because the banks and courthouse closed early.