Joan Kovar bids farewell to the DC clerk's office

Joan Kovar will wrap up her 48-year career in the David City Clerk’s Office on Aug. 7.
A David City native, Kovar has been working for the City since right after high school. She applied to several jobs in town and heard back from then-City Clerk Carol Grubaugh about a part-time position. Kovar started Aug. 3, 1972.
“She (Grubaugh) said that it would be full-time while Jean Hansen was on vacation, but then it would just be part-time,” Kovar said.
It never did end up being a part-time job, though. Shortly after Hansen returned from vacation, the City of David City's City Council gave Grubaugh the go-ahead to hire Kovar full-time. Two years later, she said, Carol Grubaugh left the office. Hansen became the city clerk and Kovar took over the deputy clerk position.
Kovar became a full-time city clerk on Oct. 16, 1993.
“It was just such a nice place to work. Everyone was so kind and so patient,” Kovar said.
One particular instance stands out in her mind. It was a Saturday and Kovar was stamping dates on auditorium reservation requests in the front office at Hansen’s desk.
“I heard this funny little noise and I didn’t think much of it. So I continued stamping my dates. And then all at once, I looked up and I saw this crack going through the glass. And I thought, ‘Oh, don’t tell me.’ And I lifted up my papers and I smashed the glass with my dater,” Kovar said.
Kovar went into the back and told Merv Wright – the utility superintendent at the time – what had happened.
“You would’ve thought after that they would’ve fired me right then, but no,” Kovar said. “He came out front and helped me take all the stuff off the desk and remove the broken glass.”
Kovar said she will miss the people the most.
“I just want to thank everybody for all the years that I did get to work for the City. I don’t think I ever had any issues with the public, everybody was just really nice. The employees were really great to work with and always willing to help you out,” Kovar said.
At its July 22 meeting, the City Council addressed Kovar’s resignation and appointed Tami Comte as interim city clerk-treasurer and Lori Matchett as interim deputy city clerk.
Before the council voted to accept Kovar’s resignation, Mayor Alan Zavodny took a moment to thank her for her years of service to the City.
“We’ve seen a lot of changes in David City in that amount of time. To have a dedicated public servant like that is certainly rare,” Zavodny said. “Your dedication and service to the City did not go unnoticed.”
Kovar is leaving Comte some big shoes to fill, but Kovar said she is not worried at all.
“I have no doubt that she’ll do a wonderful job. She’s been here a lot of years also, so she should be able to step in without any problems at all,” Kovar said.
When she started working at the City, Kovar said she thought all people did there was pay their utility bill. As she began working there, she realized the City was responsible for a lot more than that.
“If a person had a pothole in the alley or street, they would call us," Kovar said. "If they had a street light that didn’t work, wanted to rent a hangar at the airport, wanted to rent the city auditorium, needed a peddlers permit, needed a building permit to put up a shed, fence, or add to their home, needed a liquor license, plumbers permit, electricians permit, handicap permit, a permit to sell fireworks – all of that and much more, it went through the City office.”
Things have changed quite a bit since Kovar started working for David City. Technology has had a lot to do with that, she said. Near the beginning of her career, there was a blizzard that kept her at the office all day, sending out late bill notices.
On her noon hour, Kovar often waited on customers at a bar her parents owned. On the day of the blizzard, the place was packed because the banks and courthouse closed early.
“A lot of the women that worked in the banks and the courthouse were in there just waiting for their husbands to come in from the country to pick them up because it was already that bad,” Kovar noted.
A little before 1 p.m., Kovar started putting her coat on to leave. Her mother stopped her.
“My mom said, ‘Where are you going?’ And I said, ‘I have to go back to work.’ And she said, ‘Are you kidding me?’ I said, ‘No.’ So I went back to work and we worked that afternoon until 5 p.m. because we had to get those delinquents in the mail,” Kovar said, laughing.
These days, everything is electronic and the push of a button does work that once would've taken hours.
“It’s time to step back and take it easy,” Kovar said. “I have two granddaughters that live right here in David City, so I hope I can spend more time with them.”
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
