K-9 Sting retires after six years of service

Sting's successor hasn't joined the department yet, but Dion said they are in the process of bringing a new dog on board.

Dion said the new dog will be a Belgian Malinois, a Dutch Shepard or a German Shepard. Dion said a trainer will interview Reed and match him with a dog that will work well with him. Once that dog is selected, Dion said Reed will drive down to a vendor in Texas, pick up the dog and bring it back to Butler County.

That should potentially happen in August. Reed and the new patrol service dog will begin training sometime after that.

"Once you get trained, you have to get certified as a team," Reed said. "We'll have to see how the dog does and how I do."

In the meantime, German Shephard Storm and Deputy Michael Mejstrik make up the department's other K-9 team.

Storm and Mejstrik started work as the department's second K-9 team more than six months ago. Mejstrik applied for grants and funding to cover the costs associated with adding the second team.

Dion said the department will be able to maintain two K-9 teams thanks to a donation from an interdiction task force in Seward County.