K-9 Sting retires after six years of service
K-9 Sting retires after six years of service

K-9 Sting at the Butler County Courthouse

K-9 Sting poses for a photo on the grass in front of the Butler County Courthouse, 451 N. Fifth St. in David City. Sting started at the department as a working dog in 2015 and recently entered retirement.

Butler County Sheriff's Office K-9 Patrol service dog Sting has entered retirement.

Sting has served with the Butler County Sheriff's Office since 2015.

Sheriff Tom Dion said Sting has been dealing with arthritis which -- along with hip dysplasia -- is common for her Belgian Malinois breed, especially in dogs her age.

Dion said Sting will enjoy her retirement living with her handler, Sgt. Zak Pilcher.

Butler County Deputy Jason Reed

Butler County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jason Reed poses for a photo at a donation drive in December. Reed has been selected as the handler for the K-9 that will replace Sting.

"Sting will be a lap dog now," Dion said, chuckling.

Dion said Pilcher opted not to continue serving on a K-9 team and that Deputy Jason Reed has been selected as the handler for the K-9 team that will replace Sting and Pilcher.

Reed has lived in the area for roughly 11 years and has been with the Butler County Sheriff's Office for the last 2 1/2 years. He worked in corrections in Platte County for approximately six months and then spent about a year on the road with the Platte County Sheriff's Office before joining the Butler County department.

Reed said he's excited to take on the challenge of being a K-9 handler.

"Just watching the dogs work, they've found things that we wouldn't have been able to find without them," Reed said. "Being able to train a dog and work with them is something I think I'll really love to do. I like working with animals and I have a couple of personal dogs myself."

K-9 Sting trains with Deputy Michael Mejstrik

Butler County Deputy Michael Mejstrik helps train K-9 Sting while wearing a special bite suit. Sting will spend her retirement living at home with her handler, Sgt. Zak Pilcher.

Sting's successor hasn't joined the department yet, but Dion said they are in the process of bringing a new dog on board.

Dion said the new dog will be a Belgian Malinois, a Dutch Shepard or a German Shepard. Dion said a trainer will interview Reed and match him with a dog that will work well with him. Once that dog is selected, Dion said Reed will drive down to a vendor in Texas, pick up the dog and bring it back to Butler County.

That should potentially happen in August. Reed and the new patrol service dog will begin training sometime after that.

"Once you get trained, you have to get certified as a team," Reed said. "We'll have to see how the dog does and how I do."

In the meantime, German Shephard Storm and Deputy Michael Mejstrik make up the department's other K-9 team.

K-9 Sting

K-9 Sting, pictured above, worked as a multi-purpose dog for the Butler County Sheriff's Department for about six years. She was trained in narcotics detection and tracking.

Storm and Mejstrik started work as the department's second K-9 team more than six months ago. Mejstrik applied for grants and funding to cover the costs associated with adding the second team.

Dion said the department will be able to maintain two K-9 teams thanks to a donation from an interdiction task force in Seward County.

"They have forfeiture funds from this interdiction task force," Dion said. "I spoke with Seward County Sheriff Michael Vance … and he graciously volunteered to pay for and donate a K-9."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

