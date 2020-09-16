K-9 Sting shows off her skills

Usually, Pilcher said, Sting is very calm and relaxed.

“If you watch 'Cops' or 'Live PD,' you always hear the K-9s barking. She’s sleeping most of the time. It’s when I pop that door and get her out,” Pilcher said. “As soon as I hook up the leash, that’s when she’s like, ‘OK, what are we doing?’”

Pilcher said he only rewards Sting with a treat during training when he knows there are narcotics present.

“If we deploy her in a real situation, there may be the odor but there may not be narcotics. This way, she’s not trained to constantly sit on a vehicle,” Pilcher said.

It turns out old dogs can learn new tricks, too, because last October Sting and Pilcher completed training to become certified in tracking and evidence recovery and detention and apprehension.

“She tracks ground disturbance -- gravel, grass, cornfields,” Pilcher said.

Sting can also be sent into a building or room first to help clear it. During a detention and apprehension situation, Pilcher uses a series of commands to work with Sting.