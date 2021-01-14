K-9 Storm joins the team

Storm, a German Shephard, has officially joined Deputy Mike Mejstrik as part of the second K-9 team at the Butler County Sheriff's Office.
Mejstrik and Storm completed training near the end of 2020 and were certified for narcotics detection in December.
"We're still working on patrol. We're going to be a dual-purpose team to do apprehension, tracking and evidence recovery," Mejstrik said.
Adding a second K-9 team to the Butler County Sheriff's Office will help keep up the rotation of the teams in the future.
Sting, partnered with Sgt. Zachary Pilcher, joined the department in 2015 and may be nearing the end of her working career.
Working K-9s usually retire between five and seven years of age. Storm isn't yet two-years-old and will be well-trained by the time Sting needs to retire.
Adding a second K-9 team also reduces the burden on Pilcher and Sting.
"A weight is lifted off of us when we go home," Pilcher said. "On our days off, we know that the need for the K-9 in the county is being covered and we can relax. We can go out of town, not worried about if we're going to be needed or not."
Now, K-9 duties can be shared between the two teams.
The Butler County Board of Supervisors approved the Sheriff's Office request to add a second K-9 team in September.
The cost of bringing Storm on board has been largely covered by grants and donations.
Storm's veterinary care is being donated by the Bar S Veterinary Clinic, 595 S. Fourth St. in David City.
"That's the one local donation," Mejstrik noted.
Donations have also helped the Sheriff's Office purchase a vehicle insert and heat alarm to keep Storm comfortable while working.
The bulk of her training costs were covered by a G.I. Bill-funded program through American K-9 Interdiction, LLC (AK9i) – a K-9 training company based in Carrsville, Virginia.
Mejstrik is familiar with the work that goes into being part of a K-9 team. Before joining the Butler County Sheriff's Office, he worked as part of a K-9 team in Schuyler.
He said it's been easy to get back into the swing of things with Storm.
"I left Schuyler in March and then picked this dog up and started training with her in October. It was just a few months, just a quick little break without a dog," Mejstrik said.
Pilcher added Mejstrik has put in a lot of hard work to secure funding and grants for the second K-9 team.
"He's really taken the lead, and honestly, if he hadn't found these grants and used his own G.I. Bill to get the K-9, we wouldn't have been able to get a second K-9. He's done a fantastic job with that and I'm excited to see them continue to grow and develop as a great K-9 working team," Pilcher said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.