K-9 Storm joins the team

Storm, a German Shephard, has officially joined Deputy Mike Mejstrik as part of the second K-9 team at the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

Mejstrik and Storm completed training near the end of 2020 and were certified for narcotics detection in December.

"We're still working on patrol. We're going to be a dual-purpose team to do apprehension, tracking and evidence recovery," Mejstrik said.

Adding a second K-9 team to the Butler County Sheriff's Office will help keep up the rotation of the teams in the future.

Sting, partnered with Sgt. Zachary Pilcher, joined the department in 2015 and may be nearing the end of her working career.

Working K-9s usually retire between five and seven years of age. Storm isn't yet two-years-old and will be well-trained by the time Sting needs to retire.

Adding a second K-9 team also reduces the burden on Pilcher and Sting.