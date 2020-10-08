K-9 Storm to join Butler County

First, it will lighten the load on Pilcher and Sting if there is a second K-9 unit. Currently, Pilcher and Sting can be called into work any hour of the day, should the need for the K-9 unit arise.

Sting may also be approaching the end of her working career. On average, Mejstrik said, K-9 units have a working lifespan between five and seven years. Sting may age out of patrol condition and continue narcotics detection work, but bringing a second K-9 unit on board now will make that transition smooth.

While AK9i is covering the cost of the training and purchasing the new dog, Dion said Mejstrik has found other groups to support the new K-9 unit’s needs for equipment and support.

“I secured a $1,500 grant from Dogs for Law Enforcement,” Mejstrik said.

Another organization that donated, he said, was Dogs on Duty – a Missouri nonprofit that provides equipment for working dogs.

“They donated the vehicle insert – so the cage for the dog to be in inside the car – and a heat alarm and door popper,” Mejstrik said.

The heat alarm will measure the temperature inside the vehicle and turn on the air conditioning if it gets too hot.