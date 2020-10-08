K-9 Storm to join Butler County

With the upcoming addition of 18-month-old German Shepherd Storm, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office will soon be home to two K-9 units.
Deputy Mike Mejstrik began looking into programs to sponsor the addition of a second K-9 unit to Butler County after joining the department earlier this year.
He landed on a program by American K-9 Interdiction, LLC (AK9i) – a K-9 training company based in Carrsville, Virginia – which uses G.I. Bill funds to pay for K-9 law enforcement units and training.
Mejstrik began training in Virginia on Monday. He and Storm will train there for six weeks to become a team. Storm will learn to patrol and detect narcotics while Mejstrik, who has already been part of a K-9 unit, brushes up on his handling skills.
“I had a dog previously in Schuyler – Odin,” Mejstrik said.
Odin and Mejstrik worked together for approximately two years, Mejstrik said.
“I had him all the way until I came over to Butler County and that would have been in March,” Mejstrik said.
The county’s current K-9, a female Belgian Malinois named Sting, has been with the sheriff's office since 2015. Deputy Zak Pilcher has been her handler for approximately two years.
Pilcher, Mejstrik and Sheriff Tom Dion have described the advantages of adding a second K-9 unit to the sheriff’s office.
First, it will lighten the load on Pilcher and Sting if there is a second K-9 unit. Currently, Pilcher and Sting can be called into work any hour of the day, should the need for the K-9 unit arise.
Sting may also be approaching the end of her working career. On average, Mejstrik said, K-9 units have a working lifespan between five and seven years. Sting may age out of patrol condition and continue narcotics detection work, but bringing a second K-9 unit on board now will make that transition smooth.
While AK9i is covering the cost of the training and purchasing the new dog, Dion said Mejstrik has found other groups to support the new K-9 unit’s needs for equipment and support.
“I secured a $1,500 grant from Dogs for Law Enforcement,” Mejstrik said.
Another organization that donated, he said, was Dogs on Duty – a Missouri nonprofit that provides equipment for working dogs.
“They donated the vehicle insert – so the cage for the dog to be in inside the car – and a heat alarm and door popper,” Mejstrik said.
The heat alarm will measure the temperature inside the vehicle and turn on the air conditioning if it gets too hot.
“If it gets to another temperature that’s even higher than that, you can set all your settings in there and it’ll actually pop the door open and let the dog out if it were to get way too hot in there,” Mejstrik said.
Meanwhile, Bar S Veterinary Clinic in David City has donated veterinary services and food for Storm.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!