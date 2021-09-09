Kadavy benefits from CCC program

The bees project had to do with research into using mycelium to create small, sustainable habitats for bees called bee hotels. Kadavy said she and the others working on the project called their version "myc-hotels" -- a word hybrid of mycelium and hotel.

First, Kadavy said, they would 3D-print the bee hotel structures for the mycelium to grow around. Then, they'd pack them with the ingredients for mycelium.

"You had to be cautious about how you did it. If a spot wasn't filled there could be a hole that showed up in the myc-hotel, which is not good -- bees are very particular," Kadavy said. "We would tape it all shut and put them in a humidifier. ... Then we'd take them out, let them dry and they would be ready to go."

Kadavy said the myc-hotels can be placed in gardens and pastures to promote bee populations.

"(The GPS team) is a really good group of people," Kadavy said. "They're very supportive and very welcoming and they do great stuff."

Above all, Gillespie said, the program gives scholars a head start in their chosen fields, equipping them with new skills they can apply in future endeavors.

"It will help with networking and help open future doors," Gillespie said. "We hope we can continue to have these fantastic students and more of them because we feel like we’ve formed an incredible community within Project GPS that is supported by our local community."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

