Karey Adamy earns 'County Official of the Year'

Butler County Treasurer Karey Adamy was the recent recipient of an award from a statewide association.

"At the NACO (Nebraska Association of County Officials) meeting...in Kearney, Butler County Treasurer, Karey Adamy, received the award for County Official of the Year," Butler County Human Resources Director Heidi Loges said in a Dec. 14 email to the Banner-Press.

An Aquinas graduate, Adamy grew up in the Butler County area and currently lives in David City with her husband, Darrin, and their two children, Delayne and Konner. She has worked for the county since 2003, and has been the treasurer since 2007.

"I work really hard and I put a lot of effort and faith into my job, so to be recognized was (an honor)," Adamy said. "...The way that I run my office, I feel that we are very efficient."

But she doesn't do it alone, and she knows that -- her staff is a big part of the office's success and efficiency.

"We know people are busy and they don't want to spend their entire day in the treasurer's office or have to come back a bunch of times," Adamy said.

Adamy's activities as treasurer extend beyond the Butler County Courthouse, though.

"All county offices have their association for their elected office. Within my association we have meetings and workshops in June every year for continuing education. Each county in Nebraska is part of a district so we have district meetings that I attend also, in the spring and fall," Adamy said.

Adamy also mentors a couple of other counties' treasurers through the treasurer's association mentorship program.

"We have some experienced treasurers who have been picked to mentor...treasurers who haven't been in their position for very long," Adamy said. "...If they have questions, they know they can come to me."

In 2018 and 2019, she was also very involved in the roll out of VicToRy, a new vehicle registration and titling system by the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles.

"Before they rolled it out in October of 2019, they had volunteers come to Lincoln and test the system, give opinions and things they might be able to improve," Adamy said.

Adamy was one of those volunteers, but later she also helped teach others how to use the system when VicToRy was officially launched across the state.

Still, Adamy said she was taken by surprise when NACO contacted her in October to say she had been nominated for the county official of the year award.

"Our treasurer's association nominated me from our group of treasurers...but I didn't know (before the NACO conference) that I was going to get the award. NACO has a committee and they chose the recipient the week of convention," Adamy said.

It was a good convention, Adamy said, and not just because she received the award.

"It was a lot of information -- we always have one day that is our huge education day (as treasurers). These meetings are so amazing to go to because you learn so much, not only from our speakers and presenters, but the chit chat that you have with the treasurer from out west, the camaraderie you have with your group," Adamy said. "Sometimes you feel like you're the only person or the only office that has a certain situation, and then you find out the same thing happened somewhere else. So I love going."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

