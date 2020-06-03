Keeping strong in the face of cancer

“We went through it OK. We prayed a lot and confided in each other,” Linn said.

Although Ostermeier is currently cancer-free, she still takes medication to manage her condition and sees a specialist yearly.

“It was tough at times because the chemo made me very ill but you gotta hang in there,” Ostermeier said. “I thought I did pretty well. My husband helped take care of me and did a lot for me. But it took its toll. It made me tired and worn out.

My neighbors were good to me. They brought me food over. I appreciated that.”

At the time of her diagnosis, Ostermeier was retired but still helping Linn with their farm. She has two daughters, one of whom had just had twins. Ostermeier had also been busy spending time with her new grandchildren.

“So, I think that kept it off my mind. I was busy with them and all that stuff,” she noted. “That helped a lot. We have four grandchildren; they were always concerned about grandma.”

Although Ostermeier was constantly sick from her cancer treatment, she tried to keep up her spirits and still attend her daughters’ and grandchildren's’ activities.