May is National Youth Traffic Safety Month. As summer begins, more and more we will see youth outside having fun. Kids will be spending more time at home looking for things to do. Youth will walk from place to place or, if old enough, drive. However, do they know what to do to stay safe?

In 2020, there were an estimated 6,516 pedestrian deaths nationwide. This number has been on the rise. Also, there were almost 55,000 pedestrian injuries reported nationwide in 2020. How do we stay safe while walking? Here are some tips you can follow:

When possible, walk on the sidewalk. If there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic.

Follow the rules of the road, obeying all traffic signs and signals.

Cross the streets at crosswalks. Do not cross or stand between parked cars.

If there are no crosswalks, or you can’t see, move to a place where you can safely see oncoming traffic.

Look left, right, and left again before crossing the street. Make eye contact with drivers to make sure they see you.

Stay alert! Don’t use your cell phone. If you must, stop in a safe spot.

Don’t use alcohol or drugs when walking (or before going for a walk).

Wear bright and/or reflective clothing so you can easily be seen.

Use a flashlight at night.

Watch for cars going in or out of driveways or parking stalls.

Children younger than 10 should cross the street with an adult.

Pedestrian safety is a shared responsibility. When driving, watch for pedestrians at all times. Stay alert. You never know when someone walking isn’t paying attention. Perhaps they’re standing too close to the road. Maybe a kid goes running after a ball. Teach your kids at a young age about road safety, both in and out of the car.

For more information on this topic, visit: Nebraska Safety Council https://www.nsc.org/home-safety/safety-topics/distracted-walking or NHTSA at https://www.nhtsa.gov/road-safety/pedestrian-safety or https://www.nhtsa.gov/road-safety/teen-driving

