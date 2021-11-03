Keller resigning at end of the year

City Administrator Clayton Keller is leaving David City at the end of the year.

"My family and I feel that we need to move to Virginia," Keller said. "Not that there's anything wrong with David City, it's just we feel we need to make this move."

Keller's resignation takes effect on Dec. 31. He will have worked for the city for almost exactly two years.

Keller went to school for public administration -- in other words, exactly the job he has been doing in David City.

A city administrator is responsible for supervising a city's day-to-day business. They oversee all city offices and departments and carry out the policies set forth by the city council.

As the city administrator in David City, Keller has been involved in economic development, housing, regulatory compliance, budgeting and just about any other part of public government someone could think of. Not much goes on in a city that a city administrator doesn't know about or isn't involved in.

David City Mayor Alan Zavodny said the city will start looking for Keller's replacement as soon as possible.

"We're going to put it on the agenda for Nov. 10," Zavodny said.

Nov. 10 is the date of the city council's next regular meeting.

"We're going to accept his resignation … and then we're going to have the council consider advertising for a replacement," Zavodny said.

Keller is originally from Ohio, but he spent a year serving as a Volunteer In Service To America (VISTA) with the AmeriCorps in Omaha.

"That's what brought me to Nebraska in the first place," Keller said. "...I was working with a nonprofit that focused on childhood literacy. … And then I started graduate school after that."

While Keller was going through graduate school to obtain his master's degree in public administration, he participated in a couple of internships, including one with the Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD).

"I was with SENDD back in 2018," Keller said. "...I jumped from that (SENDD) internship to another one with the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce and the Columbus Area Future Fund."

Keller finished his master's degree in December 2019 and started in David City as the city administrator in January 2020.

"I am really sad to be leaving David City," Keller said. "There are so many cool things going on right now that I wish I could remain a part of. Unfortunately, I won't be here to see them all to the end. I feel that the next person who takes my spot is going to be really lucky."

David City is also sad to be losing Keller.

"The timing for these types of things is never good and I certainly wish him all the best. Doing what's best for your family is never the wrong decision," Zavodny said. "I wish him well and hate to see him go."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

