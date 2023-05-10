Business owners in downtown David City have the chance to make improvements to their buildings through a Downtown Revitalization (DTR) Program.

The purpose of the program, which is administered by the City of David City, and funded by the Community Development Block Grant Downtown Revitalization Program, is to improve downtown buildings by restoring, renovating, replacing or constructing facades; commercial code compliance repairs; structural repairs and exterior building repairs.

A total of $400,000 can be spent on a minimum of eight properties, with each property capped at $50,000. A minimum 25% match is required by each participant.

Eligible improvements include such work as brick/masonry repair or restoration; new or replacement of awnings and signs; exterior wall repairs, including repair and restorative installation of decorative details; building mounted façade lighting; entryway, door and window repairs and replacements; other façade improvements; roof and gutter replacements; Americans with Disability Act improvements; and painting in combination with another improvement.

Ineligible improvements include residential; interior improvements that do not address code violations; roof and gutter replacement maintenance or repairs; painting as a sole activity; sidewalks; and some code issues on a case by case basis.

Kelly Gentrup of Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD), which is working with the city in the program, said during a DTR meeting held May 4 that currently the city is waiting for the release of funds and environmental clearance.

Now is the time, Gentrup said, for business owners to review the program’s guidelines, decide what their projects should be and start compiling information and preparing applications. People should also register at sam.gov which is a requirement in order to receive the federal funds.

SENDD will work with the local DTR committee (consisting of Greg Aschoff, Gary Meister, Tom Kobus and Skip Trowbridge) and the city to select a date to open the application cycle once the funds are released, Gentrup added.

Applications, to be submitted to the city, will need to have the required attachments and at least two cost estimates. The city, Gentrup said, will validate legal ownership and the DTR committee and SENDD will review applications for completeness and compliance.

Applications will need to be as detailed as possible.

“If there's anything that needs to be removed from the estimate that you receive from the contractor, we will let you know because we want to make sure that all of the improvements that you are doing are eligible for DTR funding so that you don't go through the entire process and the DED says ‘no, we're not going to reimburse you for that,’” Gentrup said.

The DTR committee will rank and score the applications and make a recommendation to the David City Council on what projects should be approved; the city council will make the final vote on the projects.

“Businesses needs to obtain short term financing; this is reimbursement based,” Gentrup said. “If you cannot upfront all of the costs, it probably would be a good idea to work with your bank to try and get a short term loan to upfront of those costs.”

Upon city council approval, Mayor Jessica Miller will issue a formal notice of award, Gentrup said, and business owners most likely will need to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU), as well as complete pre-construction requirements.

“The MOU … will reference a 60 month or five year lien in the grant amount approved,” Gentrup said. “The grant is prorated. If ownership changes or you become noncompliance with the grant, within those five years you may be required to pay that prorated amount back to the city.”

Contractors will need to be paid directly; all invoices, weekly payrolls and wage documents should be saved. Invoices should also be as detailed as possible to avoid a delay or denial of funding. Once the project is complete, Gentrup said, those documents need to be sent to the city which will then prepare a pay request to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED).

Once that review is complete, the funds will be deposited into the city’s account and the city will reimburse business owners for the awarded DTR amount, she added.

Business owners should take before and after photos of the work done.

Notably, Gentrup said property owners that have a vacant space but no agreement with a for-profit business are not eligible for funding. Also ineligible are nonprofits who have a for-profit tenant in their building.

During the application review process, the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) will determine the buildings’ eligibility for the National Register of Historic Places (properties being listed individually or as part of a district) and evaluating the proposed project is the building is eligible.

Betty Gillespie of SHPO said she had identified an eligible district for listing on the National Register during a preliminary look at David City last year.

“If your work is going to involve anything that involves repair, replace, I will be reviewing to make sure that it's following those standards,” Gillespie said. “To get yourself prepared for that … figure out what you're wanting to work on as part of your project.”

Gillespie noted the majority of the projects she reviews involve windows. Business owners with a historic building should determine if their windows are original/historic; it’s recommended that historic windows are only replaced if they are in such a state they cannot be repaired, she said.

If windows do need to be replaced, Gillespie said photos and written notes from contractors stating the condition of the windows need to be provided. Energy efficiency along, she added, is not a solid reason for window replacement.

Other points Gillespie highlighted were awnings and tuckpointing and painting on brick is only allowed on brick that’s already been painted.

“If there's something that you have on your building that you are curious about and you don’t necessarily know the history of, always feel free to reach out to me,” Gillespie said. “Especially if it's something that you want to repair or replace and I can let you know if that is a defining character of the building and needs to be maintained or retained.”

Local contacts for those with questions include Clerk Tami Comte who can be reached at tcomte@davidcityne.com or 402-367-3135 or Special Projects Coordinator Skip Trowbridge at dana_trowbridge@yahoo.com or 402-367-2934.

Those with questions can contact Gentrup or James Owens with SENDD at kgentrup@sendd.org or jowens@sendd.org or 402-475-2560. Gillespie can be reached at betty.gillespie@nebraska.gov or 402-805-7392. The city offices of David City can be reached at 402-367-3135.