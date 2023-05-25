Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

For David Klein of Rising City, joining the military was a step in the direction of taking control of his future.

Born and raised around Surprise, Osceola and Stromsburg, Klein joined the service at the advice of his father, who had been drafted in the World War II Army infantry.

“He told me, ‘You don’t want to get drafted into the infantry, so you need to see if you can join the Navy,’ so I joined the Navy right after high school in 1967,” Klein said.

Following three months at boot camp, which Klein recalled was “a vacation” considering he “worked harder on the family farm,” Klein was assigned to a Destroyer ship called the USS Chevalier and spent a couple of years fighting in the Vietnam War.

“I worked in the engine rooms where it was around 140 degrees. We took care of the generators, evaporators and steam engines,” Klein said.

The USS Chevalier needed frequent repairs as it was also used during World War II, so the ship often stopped in countries such as the Philippines, Japan and even Australia, which Klein noted he would have “liked to come back to."

“Seeing other countries was the best part,” Klein said, “and crossing the Equator was an initiation process. If you hadn’t crossed it, you were a ‘pollywog," and once you did you became a ‘shellback.’”

Klein served three Vietnam tours, each lasting around seven to nine months followed by a break in San Diego before returning. He explained most of their fighting began in the early morning.

“We went in around three a.m. doing bombing runs and going in shooting at enemy positions with spotters directing us. When the enemy shot back, we would high-tail it out,” Klein said.

Alongside early morning runs, Klein also assisted with what he called “chasing a carrier."

“If they had a fighter pilot with a disabled plane that ended up in the sea, we would rescue the pilot and sink the aircraft, so the enemy couldn’t retrieve sensitive information,” Klein said.

The time abroad had its challenges including the lack of fresh food, and Klein admitted upon returning home, he would “eat a whole quart of ice cream."

However, the endless powdered milk and potatoes were insignificant compared to the current public reception. Klein divulged that upon returning to the U.S., he was advised to change out of his uniform and “put on civilian clothes." He admitted he received better treatment in Australia than the U.S.

“The Australians were on the piers cheering and treating us like heroes as opposed to the U.S. where people would spit and called us names. I honestly thought I might come to Australia,” Klein said.

In 1971, Klein finally returned home to work on the family farm; however, with six children, his father revealed he had enough help and told his son to “get a job."

“I worked at Nebraska Public Power District,” Klein said. “My time in the service really helped me land that job as I had already learned how to work on steam engines."

Klein received numerous awards, including the Vietnam Service Medal with one bronze star, the National Defense Service Medal and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. Reflecting on his military career, Klein admitted his perception has shifted since 1971.

“After I returned, the public reception made me regret it. Now, if I wear a Vietnam cap or VFW shirt, people thank me. It makes a difference, and I am proud of my service. I got acquainted with a lot of good people, and the comradeship is like having a big family,” Klein concluded.