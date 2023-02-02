Editor’s note: Leaders of Tomorrow is a new series in which The Banner-Press features youths in the Butler County community who lead by example and make a positive impact on those around them. It will be published every other week and rotated between Aquinas Catholic, David City Public and East Butler Public school districts.

Haley Klement, a senior at East Butler High School, can always be counted on to lend a hand.

Klement, the 17-year-old daughter of Jim and Sheila Klement of Ulysses, is involved in a wide variety of activities at East Butler, including volleyball; track; cheer; dance team; Future Farmers of America (FFA); Family, Career and Community Leaders of America; SkillsUSA; National Honor Society; and letter club.

“Haley always exhibits a positive attitude and is considerate of others,” said Jenny Kocian, ag educator and FFA adviser at East Butler. “She brings others together through her leadership and always showcases a smile.”

Klement is kind, hardworking and always willing to pitch in, Kocian added.

According to Klement, each club and sport is unique in its own way.

“FFA really focuses on agriculture but SkillsUSA focuses more on industry skills with different places of work, which is really awesome,” Klement said. “They all give me a different side of which community members I talk to and involve myself with in community service.”

Kocian noted that Klement excels in FFA activities.

“Currently, she is working towards competing at districts for floriculture, applying for her State FFA degree and will be submitting a proficiency application in the area of diversified horticulture,” Kocian said.

Being involved, she added, helps her in getting to know others around her and making connections she can use later in life.

“I’ve gained a lot of social communication experience because I used to never talk to people in the community but through the years of being in high school and those activities I've gotten a lot better with that, and knowing who all lives around here with the school,” she said.

Outside of school, Klement said she dances at Desiree’s Dancers in David City and enjoys painting, drawing and spending time with family and friends.

Additionally, Klement is involved at her church in Ulysses, where she assists with serving meals and pancake feeds.

“I really like getting to catch up with people I haven't seen in a while and also just making sure everyone's having a good meal and seeing everyone again,” she added. “It's really enjoyable.”

Klement said she likes bringing joy to others.

“I would say just seeing people smile throughout the day, giving them compliments,” she said. “That's my inspiration to be involved in everything, because I really like helping people and making their day awesome.”

After graduating from East Butler, Klement said she plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study landscape design.

Working in landscape design, she explained, she would design clients’ backyards and educate them on which plants would be the right ones for their landscape. For example, she added, some plants don’t like too much sun and would not thrive in a yard that doesn’t have many trees.

Klement credited Kocian for being the main person who sparked her interest in the field.

“She really helped me discover my love for plants,” Klement said. “And then also I've always loved art. It's like a happy combination of the two.”

Klement added she sees herself working for a firm in Omaha and Lincoln, and starting with small projects and working her way up to larger ones.

Kocian said Klement is talented in plant science courses and goes above and beyond in the classroom. Kocian added she sees Klement continuing to live in a rural community because she appreciates her upbringing in this setting.