Kobza reflects on military service

Andrew E. Kobza of David City was one of 14 people to leave Butler County on Aug. 14, 1951, to fight in the Korean War.

Kobza, now 94, was 23-years-old at the time. Six years earlier, he was narrowly drafted to service in World War II but, when he arrived at the courthouse, the person working there said the draft ended.

Kobza was also drafted to service in the Korean War. He was originally supposed to start serving in January 1951 but he requested a deferment so he could finish planting corn.

On that day in August 1951, Kobza took a bus to Omaha – where he got sworn in – then traveled via train to Colorado. He said he was the only one sent to Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri while the 13 others were sent to Fort Riley, Kansas.

Kobza, who served in the Army, then went through 60 days of infantry training and 60 days of engineering training. He was sent home for Christmas for two weeks before returning to Fort Leonard Wood where he underwent demolition school.

“There you learned how to clear mind fields and how to drill holes,” Kobza said. “They didn't have sand and gravel like we’ve got all around here. When you wanted to make concrete, you had to go drill in the rock quarry and blast it.”

Kobza took his duties seriously and, when he went to Korea, was told to use a process different than what he was trained to do.

“He (the sergeant) said, ‘we do not use dynamite around here, we use TNT.’ And I looked at him and I said, ‘not on my watch. On my watch, I use dynamite,’” Kobza recalled. “… I said ‘that's why my country sent me to demolition school. And that's what I'm going to follow, what the school taught me to do.’”

Kobza explained they used dynamite instead of TNT because TNT “escapes through the cracks” and doesn’t set off an effective blast.

The sergeant told Kobza that he could be court martialed if he doesn’t follow commends and Kobza responded he could go ahead and do that. A second military official approached him and said the same thing, that they use TNT.

“I said ‘well, are you scared of dynamite or what?’” Kobza said.

Kobza noted he ended up being threatened with a court martial five times if he didn’t use the TNT.

It all came to a conclusion when the unit, along with Kobza’s good buddy Mario, were working with something on the ground when a vehicle approached them.

“Mario (his good friend) hollered at me 'Kobza, there's a chief coming.' I said, ‘that's good, that'll be a big wheel; we're going to get some action,’” he said.

The military official told Kobza to come with him, and they drove to a warehouse in Seoul where Kobza met other high ranking officials. Kobza said he told them he was coming back tomorrow for the dynamite.

“Next morning I requisitioned trip from the motor pool and we went to Seoul and the guy said 'dynamite! I don't want to get blowed up on the road! I said, 'oh, we will not,’” Kobza said.

Once they got back to the company (military unit) area, Kobza handled all of the dynamite himself.

“I told the sergeant … ‘you get everybody cleared out of here and we'll clear out what's on the ground or out there because we're going to have a blast,” Kobza said. “They didn't move far enough back so somehow we're getting rocks thrown into their faces.”

Kobza was later acknowledged by a major for not backing down from what he knew was right.

“He had his hand out and I put my hand out and we clasped together and he took his other arm and he wrapped it around my shoulders and said 'Kobza, I've been in the Army for 30 years and I never thought I'd get educated in Korea,’” Kobza said.

Kobza assisted with different projects in Korea, including the Freedom Gate Bridge, which spanned the Imjin River.

“When the Americans came there, they blew that bridge apart…” Kobza said. “We were doing the concrete work and the North Koreans are doing the steelwork.”

Kobza explained the bridge was put together with rivets, which one person would heat up and throw up into a bucket so another person could hammer the rivets into a hole.

Kobza’s unit also built a water tank and a pontoon bridge, among other jobs. The last thing he worked on was a concrete bridge.

Kobza returned home to Butler County in 1953. He poured concrete locally for a while and then he and some other men he knew went to Lincoln to look for jobs. They found work pouring concrete for buildings at the airport.

Later on, Kobza said, his brother got sick and Kobza took over the farming until his own surgery in 2000. He retired from farming and moved to David City. Although he never married, he took care of others throughout his life – his parents, aunt and uncle and friends – and still does.

Kobza said he’s the oldest member of the American Legion Rejda Post 273 in Brainard and is one of three Korean War veterans.

When asked what he’s learned from his military service, Kobza noted the current poor state of the country and world.

“I think we should all get a bonus out of it. But you can't expect nothing in the country so mortgaged up already, tax on top of tax,” Kobza said. “The war in Ukraine and what that's costing us every day, it's terrible. We got our ships there and airplanes and ready to go to war, we might have a fourth World War.”