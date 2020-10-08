Kroesing pulls out of race for Ward 2 DC Council

It will be a one-man race for the Ward 2 of City Council of David City seat this election, following the withdrawal of candidate Gary Kroesing.
On Friday, Kroesing shared a letter with The Banner-Press that he wrote to the people of David City, explaining his decision to withdraw and citing having underlying health conditions during a coronavirus pandemic as a concern.
The deadline to officially withdraw from the election has passed, so Kroesing’s name will appear on the ballot. But, if he wins the council seat by vote, he has the option to decline the position.
In that case, Pat Meysenburg, who currently holds the seat and is the only other person running for it this year, will begin his second four-year term on the Council.
Meysenburg, 69, said he will continue pushing for city ordinance enforcement to get David City “cleaned up.”
“I’ve lived in this town all my life and I want it to stay a decent town. I don’t want it to get run down like some of the communities around us,” Meysenburg said.
Meysenburg was heavily involved in the City’s recent efforts to clean out the Chauncey S. Taylor House, 715 N. Fourth St.
“I was basically in charge of most of that,” Meysenburg said.
Meysenburg said the City’s recently-hired building inspector, Michael Payne, will also do a lot to bring changes to David City, as will the City’s recent discussions with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
“We’ve let them know where we stand and what we really want,” Meysenburg said.
The City is also working on towing unlicensed and inoperable vehicles. The condition of city sidewalks is another of Meysenburg’s concerns, he said.
In recent years, he said, lax enforcement of a city ordinance requiring people to put in city sidewalks when they build new houses has resulted in many sidewalks that need to be repaired or installed.
“I would actually like to change that ordinance to where, when a house changes hands, that the city sidewalks are going to have to be brought up to date and repaired,” Meysenburg said.
Early voting ballots are being mailed out to Butler County residents. For those who wish to but have not yet submitted their early voting ballot request, the county must receive the request by Oct. 23. All early voting ballots must be returned to the county office by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 to be counted.
Voters can verify their voter registration, polling place and ballot status at votercheck.necvr.ne.gov. People can also register to vote and change their voter registration address, name and party at nebraska.gov/apps-sos-voter-registration.
