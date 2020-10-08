Kroesing pulls out of race for Ward 2 DC Council

Meysenburg said the City’s recently-hired building inspector, Michael Payne, will also do a lot to bring changes to David City, as will the City’s recent discussions with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

“We’ve let them know where we stand and what we really want,” Meysenburg said.

The City is also working on towing unlicensed and inoperable vehicles. The condition of city sidewalks is another of Meysenburg’s concerns, he said.

In recent years, he said, lax enforcement of a city ordinance requiring people to put in city sidewalks when they build new houses has resulted in many sidewalks that need to be repaired or installed.

“I would actually like to change that ordinance to where, when a house changes hands, that the city sidewalks are going to have to be brought up to date and repaired,” Meysenburg said.

Early voting ballots are being mailed out to Butler County residents. For those who wish to but have not yet submitted their early voting ballot request, the county must receive the request by Oct. 23. All early voting ballots must be returned to the county office by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 to be counted.