Land annexed, blight study up next

A 13-acre annexation on the north end of David City is official.
At its Aug. 11 meeting, the City Council of David City gave final approval to an ordinance annexing land behind Dollar General, Northside Inc. and the Stop-Inn Liquor & Food Mart.
The city's ultimate goal is to see new housing built on the annexed land.
Although they agreed about David City's need for additional housing, six residents voiced opposition to the annexation ordinance at its first reading at a July 14 council meeting. They were primarily concerned by a lack of clarity about the type of housing that will be built.
However, the present council members passed the ordinance by unanimous vote at each of the three required readings.
With the land officially part of the city, the council was able to take the next step toward developing it for housing: Commissioning a blight study.
Keith Marvin of Marvin Planning Consultants will be overseeing the blight study, which is necessary so the land -- and future redevelopment area -- can qualify for certain funding programs, including tax increment financing (TIF).
The blight study itself is expected to cost the city approximately $1,500.
During the Aug. 11 council meeting, Marvin said the blight study will examine the annexed land as well as some adjoining land belonging to Third Ward Council Member John Vandenberg.
"Unfortunately, to get us the age of structures that we need, we need to go right through Mr. Vandenberg's property to get to the block south of O Street from his property," Marvin said at the meeting.
Otherwise, Marvin said, the blight study should be contained to the area that was annexed.
Vandenberg, who was at the Aug. 11 meeting, made no objection.
Mayor Alan Zavodny indicated his concern about the amount of the redevelopment project that may be covered by TIF, given the past annexations and blight-related rulings on nearby land which may complicate things.
"That's my big concern," Zavodny said. "Let's, sooner rather than later, make sure."
Marvin said he is not certain what portion of the project may be covered by TIF, but that the blight study should help determine that.
Marvin also added that, because he sits on the David City Planning Commission, City Administrator Clayton Keller will have to do the blight study presentations for the planning commission.
The blight study will aim to prove that the land in question meets certain requirements outlined in Nebraska's Community Development Law.
Once it meets those requirements, the city can declare the area of land "substandard and blighted," which will allow the David City Community Redevelopment Authority to use TIF to rehabilitate the land through a redevelopment project.
A 2016 letter from Nebraska State Auditor Charlie Janssen to the Nebraska Legislature explains that TIF is not a tax reduction.
"The overall property tax paid...remains the same," Janssen said, in the 2016 letter.
However, the hope is that after the redevelopment work is done, property values in the area will increase, and so will the tax revenue from those properties. TIF uses that future, extra tax revenue to pay back the cost of the redevelopment work. It's essentially a way of borrowing from the future, based on the expectation and investment for a good future.
