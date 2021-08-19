Land annexed, blight study up next

The blight study itself is expected to cost the city approximately $1,500.

During the Aug. 11 council meeting, Marvin said the blight study will examine the annexed land as well as some adjoining land belonging to Third Ward Council Member John Vandenberg.

"Unfortunately, to get us the age of structures that we need, we need to go right through Mr. Vandenberg's property to get to the block south of O Street from his property," Marvin said at the meeting.

Otherwise, Marvin said, the blight study should be contained to the area that was annexed.

Vandenberg, who was at the Aug. 11 meeting, made no objection.

Mayor Alan Zavodny indicated his concern about the amount of the redevelopment project that may be covered by TIF, given the past annexations and blight-related rulings on nearby land which may complicate things.

"That's my big concern," Zavodny said. "Let's, sooner rather than later, make sure."