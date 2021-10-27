Landfill completes new cell

The word 'dump' is one of Kelly Danielson's pet peeves.

Danielson is the district manager that oversees the Butler County Landfill for Waste Connections, the solid waste collection company that runs the landfill.

"We spend approximately $300,000 per acre to design, construct and line the cells, so I don't think the word 'dump' is a fair representation," Danielson said.

The landfill recently finishing building a new one of those cells that covers roughly 3.5 acres.

As Danielson suggested, a cell is a specially designed, built and lined section of a landfill where waste is deposited.

Ryan Boyer -- the site manager who oversees the day-to-day operations at the Butler County Landfill -- said the landfill has been working on construction of the new cell for the last several months. The planning, designing and permitting process for the new cell started many months before that.

A cell is always kind of a U-shape. It acts like a bowl, allowing leachate to drain to the bottom. Leachate is a dangerous liquid byproduct of the waste itself. Once leachate gathers at the bottom of a cell, it enters a pipe and is pumped into leachate holding ponds at the landfill.

The cells have to be leakproof to prevent leachate from seeping into the ground, where it would wreak havoc on the environment. A lot of layers are put down in a landfill cell before trash, in order to maintain the cell's integrity.

First come the leakproof layers, including a bentonite liner and an HDPE liner.

Landfill cells are built right next to each other. The new cell at the Butler County Landfill is neighbors with an old cell that has been sealed. However, part of that old cell's lining is attached to and incorporated into the new cell lining to make doubly sure no leachate can leak into the ground between the cells.

Next, the liner layers are covered by a foot of sand.

"The sand is to protect both (liners) from the waste we place on top, so it doesn't penetrate the liner," Boyer said. "...We put in a fluff lift when we first fill in a cell. We try to use ag waste or … household garbage -- that's what we consider our fluff lift."

The fluff lift further cushions the lower layers from large pieces of trash like 2-by-4's or steel pipes, which are placed 6 to 10 feet higher.

Once waste starts entering the cell, crews work to always keep it covered up with dirt. That helps keep the trash -- and its odor -- contained in the face of wind and precipitation.

The lifespan of the cell will depend on the amount of waste that enters the landfill.

"It changes based on tons. We try to project off of an average ton," Boyer said.

Right now, Boyer said they hope the new cell will last for the next two-and-a-half or three years.

When the time comes, the landfill will start planning, designing and building a new cell and will eventually seal up the cell that was just finished.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

