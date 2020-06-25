Landfill, roads, airport discussed at David City Council budget meetings

Keller said that may be more affordable than the price most people in David City are currently paying for garbage.

Right now, some of David City’s garbage is being taken to the nearby Butler County Landfill. The landfill may fill up by 2024, at which point it would have to close. As a result, fees for use are going up.

In 2019, Waste Connections – the owner of the Butler County Landfill – lobbied the Butler County Board of Supervisors to let the landfill purchase an additional 160 acres of land, but the request was denied. Soon after, the landfill’s per-ton dump rates shot up by $30.

“What they had to do is make deals with some of their bigger customers that they earn much more revenue off of to guarantee them space. So we fell down the priority list a ways,” Zavodny said.

Zavodny, who uses Waste Connections, said his garbage bill has nearly doubled in price.

Board members cited alternative waste sites and problems with garbage falling out of haulers on county roads when they voted against the landfill expansion last year.