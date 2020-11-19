Laska talks first year as Butler County Clerk

The 2020 general election was Stephanie Laska's first as Butler County clerk, and despite the unprecedented challenges posed by COVID-19, she said things went smoothly, all things considered.
"Even though it was the craziest day of my life so far, I think, it still went well," Laska said.
Born and raised in the area, Laska lived in Omaha and Duncan before resettling in Butler County two years ago.
Laska was a sales and use tax auditor at the state for five years, then a tax accountant and later a controller at a car dealership. She came to the clerk's job with finance experience and was familiar with the breed of minutia that comes with the territory.
Laska took over the Butler County Clerk's position from Vicki Truksa in June last year.
"I owe a lot of my success to her, also, because she set my office up for success," Laska said. "She's left me notes, she's left me an amazing staff … that knows what's going on."
Laska works alongside Jane Samek, Theresa Dion and Deputy Clerk Sharon Woolsey to run the Butler County Clerk's Office inside the courthouse at 451 N. Fifth St.
"With this pandemic, going into even the primary was terrifying," Laska said. "What if one of us got sick? How would that take us out, what would that do to us?"
Keeping everyone healthy was a top priority, Laska said. The clerk's office staff wore masks during the election, even when at their desks.
"Making sure that we could all stay healthy, that was probably one of the scariest unknowns," Laska said.
Staff members are responsible for managing the election on top of their regular workloads. While they each continue to keep track of their usual duties, it's all hands on deck leading up to and during the election.
Samek, who has worked at the clerk's office for nine years, normally works three days each week. But during the election, she joins the roster fulltime for approximately six weeks starting in October.
Dion has worked at the county for the last 18 years, five in the treasurer's office and 13 in the clerk's office. Dion normally takes care of billing and marriage licenses but she also helps out during the election.
As the only one new to managing an election, Laska said she relied on the combined experience of Samek, Dion and Woolsey throughout the process.
Samek said the primary election earlier this year was actually more stressful than the general election this month because they had no idea what to expect.
Dion said they were also concerned about keeping enough poll workers on hand. Some previous poll workers were kept away this year by COVID-19. During the election, Dion said some poll workers had to withdraw due to COVID-19 exposure.
"Thankfully, we did have people volunteer," Dion said. "We've had some really, really good poll workers."
There was unusually high voter turnout this year, Laska said, in both the primary and general elections.
"Going back through Vicki's notes, she always ordered 125% of ballots just because you don't know how many you're going to need to send out, how many are going to get spoiled," Laska said. "I knew I had enough ballots for the county."
Still, Laska said, Woolsey spent all of Nov. 3 running supplies to precincts around Butler County.
Laska said the high voter turnout may have been partially influenced by the heavy emphasis on vote by mail options this election.
Dion said there were certainly many more people who called with questions about voting security and concerns about using early voting ballots.
"You had to explain to them the whole process of how that ballot comes in, how it gets checked in and where it goes," Dion said. "Once you told them, they were relieved."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
