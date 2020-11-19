Laska talks first year as Butler County Clerk

Keeping everyone healthy was a top priority, Laska said. The clerk's office staff wore masks during the election, even when at their desks.

"Making sure that we could all stay healthy, that was probably one of the scariest unknowns," Laska said.

Staff members are responsible for managing the election on top of their regular workloads. While they each continue to keep track of their usual duties, it's all hands on deck leading up to and during the election.

Samek, who has worked at the clerk's office for nine years, normally works three days each week. But during the election, she joins the roster fulltime for approximately six weeks starting in October.

Dion has worked at the county for the last 18 years, five in the treasurer's office and 13 in the clerk's office. Dion normally takes care of billing and marriage licenses but she also helps out during the election.

As the only one new to managing an election, Laska said she relied on the combined experience of Samek, Dion and Woolsey throughout the process.

Samek said the primary election earlier this year was actually more stressful than the general election this month because they had no idea what to expect.