Law enforcement contract expires, City of David City to look into starting police department

The law enforcement contract between the City of David City and Butler County is set to have expired on Jan. 31.

The David City Police Department disbanded a number of years ago and the city and the county had a law enforcement contract through which the Butler County Sheriff’s Office handled reports of criminal activity and violations, enforced city ordinances and took part in community outreach, among other duties. Per the last contract, at least one on-duty deputy was required to be in city limits for a set number of hours per week.

The city had paid $282,588.80 for law enforcement services, along with a $15,000 equipment stipend.

According to a December 2020 Banner-Press article, the city and council was in negotiations for several months before signing a one-year contract that same month. That contract required Sheriff Tom Dion to submit a monthly report detailing average dispatch call response times, required the response times for at least 80% of the calls to be 15 minutes or less and established a law enforcement committee with members from the city and the county.

During a David City Council meeting in July 2022, city officials took steps to enter into renegotiations regarding the contract. Nuisance violations have long been a hot topic in David City, and at that time, council members had questioned how the sheriff’s office is handling ordinance violations.

Dion had noted he was working with the building inspector and, at one point, there was a mix-up with the previous city administration regarding a list of nuisance properties.

The David City Council and Butler County Board of Supervisors held a special joint meeting on Jan. 9, but the meeting was adjourned without any action on the contract.

During the city council’s regular meeting on Jan. 25, council members approved allowing Mayor Jessica Miller to sign a letter confirming the city is allowing the current contract to expire.

Miller said both legal counsels of the city and the county recommended the action.

The city’s legal counsel, David Levy of Baird Holm, told the Banner-Press in a Jan. 26 email that state law requires the sheriff’s department to provide law enforcement in Butler County, so deputies would still need to respond if a public safety issue were to occur in David City.

Similarly, council members OK’d allowing city staff and Baird Holm to investigate reforming the David City Police Department.

Miller told meeting attendees that the city hears citizens’ concerns and takes them seriously and that public safety is a number one priority.

“We were talking about it, I think there are grants and stuff available for things that we would need,” Third Ward Council Member Bruce Meysenburg said. “We were already spending $300,000-plus for the sheriff's department so that can be used towards the new police department. We've got room in the building (city offices) to house them.”

In other business, the city council heard several residents speak in favor of the City of David City applying for $433,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development for the Bone Creek Museum’s renovation of the Ford Building.

The museum has been fundraising since 2021 for this effort. The CBDG funds would be used for ADA-related improvements to the building. Bone Creek would provide a local match of no less than $100,000, or 25% of CDBG funding for project costs.

A public hearing was held for the application, during which time Louise Niemann, a member of the museum’s campaign committee, read a letter from Helen Raikes, who was a state senator candidate for Legislative District 23. Raikes wrote about the importance of Bone Creek in the community and nationwide.

Niemann added that the Ford Building will allow for a much-needed expansion and will give the opportunity for increased educational activities.

Allen Covault, who serves on the museum’s board of directors, noted one instance in which a man from England made a special effort to visit the Bone Creek Museum.

“I think this offers an opportunity to not only for the cultural things but also for economic development because I see people coming into David City,” Covault said. “Not only do they inquire about our museum, but they want to know about other opportunities of things to visit see and do.”

Another board member, Ruth Thoendel, added Bone Creek has documented visitors from all 50 states and 30 foreign countries.

“We are an asset to the community,” Thoendel said. “Our growth over to the Ford Building will invariably bring in even more people to the community and more growth to the community.”

Thoendel said having the grant and ADA accessibility will make a big impact on the museum’s ability to further fundraise.

The David City Council also:

Approved setting the code enforcement officer pay at $25 per hour. At the council’s last meeting, Marla Schnell was hired in this capacity.

Approved the low bid – $10,038,773 from Velocity Constructors Inc. out of Englewood, Colorado – for upgrades to the water treatment plant.

Approved a contract with JEO Consulting Group to implement ArcGIS Online for $12,000, which is expected to update the water system’s security and better manage the city’s water system assets.

Reappointed Skip Trowbridge as the special projects coordinator for a one-year term.

Appointed Nick Hein as a regular member of the Board of Zoning Adjustment and Andrew Holloway as an alternative member.

Presented a certificate of appreciation to Cheryl Hein for 30 years of service to the community.