Leading by example: Lindsley excels at speech, one act at DCHS

Editor’s note: Leaders of Tomorrow is a new series in which The Banner-Press features youths in the Butler County community who lead by example and make a positive impact on those around them. It will be published every other week and rotated between Aquinas, David City Public and East Butler.

Autumn Lindsley is a performer. At David City High School, Lindsley, a senior, is known for her involvement in speech and one act, among other activities.

Lindsley, the daughter of Chad and Dawn Lindsley of David City, said she enjoys talking to people and making them laugh.

“I just enjoy being able to act and speak in front of people because I’ve been doing it since I was like 7-years-old. I’ve gotten pretty good at just being able to get up in front of a crowded room and just go,” said Lindsley, who celebrated her 18th birthday this week.

Lindsley is a performer in other capacities as well, being in band, choir and rock band.

Rock band is a fairly new group at DCHS, Lindsley explained. Rock band had its first concert last year in which the students played 17 songs, and they played at the county fair.

Lindsley plays upright bass or, in the case of marching band and rock band, electric bass. Last year she was All State Orchestra and is the alternate this year.

Lindsley’s other activities include Family, Career and Community Leaders of America; softball; National Honor Society; Fellowship of Christian Athletes; being a wrestling manager and 4-H.

Despite her love of speaking to others, Lindsley is a self-described introvert.

“When it comes to speech and one act, I get really excited. And so I become more extroverted,” Lindsley said. “It really surprises some of my classmates who see me in class and I’m really quiet, and then they see me on stage and they’re like, ‘Whoa, she talks.’”

In 4-H, she’s a part of a variety of groups including Tech Changemakers, whose mission is to spread digital literacy throughout Nebraska; and STEM CARES, in which she and her peers work with a group of youth for about five weeks to teach different lessons. One such lesson was about wind energy, so they made pinwheels and talked about wind strength, she added.

Recently, she was part of a planning committee to create an event where students would have a downlink with NASA astronauts.

“You have to put all this work planning and coming up with an outline for an event and then you submit it to NASA,” Lindsley said. “They review it and the finalists get chosen and they work out a date with NASA to be able to do this downlink and our event was chosen.”

Held last year, the event was called Launching Nebraska-nauts into the 4-C’able Future.

“We had a bunch of youth from Nebraska submit recorded video questions and then the astronauts answered them. We had a bunch of different activities we could do,” Lindsley said, adding the event was held both in person and virtually.

“It went really well,” she said. “We had a lot of students and teachers participate, it was a lot of fun. It was really, really cool.”

Blue River coach Greg Jahde noted that Lindsley a very caring individual. She’s competitive, but she doesn’t necessarily show that outwardly, he said.

“She wants to do the best that she can for her team, put us in a good position to win. But she truly cares about her teammates, probably more so than winning itself,” Jahde said.

And, with all of the other activities she has going on, Lindsley has phenomenal time management skills, he said.

Although Lindsley is a quiet person off of the field, Jahde described Lindsley as a leader.

“I think she likes to soak things in a little bit,” Jahde said. “That doesn’t necessarily mean that she’s not a leader. She definitely leads by example, more so than being a vocal leader.”

Lindsley said being involved in a variety of activities allows her to explore different interests and learn what she’s good at and enjoys doing. For example, she added, she never would have discovered how much she likes speaking if she hadn’t tried speech. Through FCCLA, she uncovered a skill for interior design.

“These different organizations have given me like the opportunities and experiences to just explore a little bit more about myself and learn who I am,” she said.

Lindsley said she is still deciding where she wants to attend college following her graduation from high school, but she knows she wants to go into secondary education. Specifically, she plans to teach high school English language arts and hopes to help mentor students in speech and one act.

She noted she’s had teaching experience through some of her activities through the years, and both of her parents having been teachers is certainly an influence. The family moved to David City three years ago, and Lindsley’s parents are still working in the education field, with her dad being the assistant principal of DCHS and her mom working at Nebraska Extension.

“I remember being able to, when I was little, little, going into their classroom and hanging out with their students,” Lindsley said. “Because my mom was the FCCLA adviser, I’d get to go to nationals with all of her high school students and I just remember having tons of fun, and I was like, ‘This is great. I want to do this.’”

Lindsley said she’s looking forward to this year’s one act play, “Pandora’s Box,” which is a Greek myth about how the evils of the world came about. She will be the narrator, which will be a new role for her.

“It should be really, really good because from what we’ve done in just these first couple of weeks is really exciting,” she said. “I can’t wait to see it when we have our set fully done and all of our costumes and when we’re actually ready to compete.”