FOUR CORNERS HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Learn to WRAP

How do you know when you are starting to get sick? Maybe you get a sore throat or aches. Most of us can tell when we’re starting to come down with a cold or another ailment. But, do you know when you’re starting to struggle with your emotions or feelings? What are your signs and symptoms? Do you have a plan in place for when these start to appear?  

So, what can we do? Everyone can benefit from having a plan to take care of their mental health. We all need to take time to care for ourselves. We can help take care of those around us too. Most of us are not mental health therapists… but we can still make a difference in another person’s life.

How? We can learn to WRAP. Wellness Recovery Action Planning is a powerful set of tools to help us learn to care for others and ourselves.  An 8-hour workshop won’t take care of all that we need, but it can be a huge step in the right direction. Those who attend a WRAP training learn what wellness looks like for them. It helps people use healthy mental health concepts to work towards a personalized wellness plan to manage life’s daily challenges. People can use these tools for a lifetime.

This training has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services as an evidence based practiced. It has been shown to make a positive difference in the lives of those who create a WRAP. You can learn more about WRAP here: https://copelandcenter.com/wellness-recovery-action-plan-wrap

Four Corners Health Department and Region V Prevention Systems are hosting a FREE WRAP training, with materials provided. This event will be held Wednesday, June 29 from 8 to 5, at the Butler County Health Care Center in David City. Registration is required.

For more information or to register for the training, please call Four Corners Health Department at 402-362-2621 or email info@fourcorners.ne.gov

