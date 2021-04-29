Legislature passes biennial budget

The Legislature completed its constitutional duty to pass a budget for the next two years. Included in the biennial budget is over $40 million to increase high speed broadband across Nebraska, and an additional $500 million for property tax relief. Each of the budget bills were passed on final reading and sent to Governor Ricketts to sign.
Property taxes continue to be one of the most fiercely debated issues in the Legislature year after year. Nebraska continues to rank as one of the highest taxed states with regard to property taxes, especially when compared to neighboring states. I find it very disappointing that Senators, especially rural Senators continue to oppose property tax relief. Last week, two property tax bills were heard on the floor of the legislature on General File.
LB2, introduced by Senator Briese, reduces the valuation of agricultural and horticultural land to 50% of its actual value for school bond purposes. There were other measures of the bill that were filibustered and amended out of the bill in order for the bill to be moved to Select File. I
LB408 creates the Property Tax Request Act, which would put a cap on how much property taxes could be increased by each year to 3% from the year prior. However, this cap could be exceeded with a majority vote at an election, but could not be exceeded for more than two consecutive years. Currently, there is no cap on how much property tax levies can increase from year to year, and local governments continue to collect extra revenue well beyond the natural or actual rise in residential and agricultural property values. This bill was filibustered by opposing senators who did not see the need to reduce property taxes, claiming it was an attack on local control, and ultimately failed to advance.
LR14 is a resolution introduced by Senator Halloran that I have co-sponsored which calls for a Convention of States as outlined in article V of the United States Constitution to propose constitutional amendments. All 27 current amendments to the Constitution have been ratified by two-thirds of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, and the Convention of States process of amending the Constitution has not yet been utilized.
Currently, 15 states have already passed similar resolutions, and in order for a Convention of States to happen, 34 of the states would be needed. Last Friday, there was a pull motion to pull LR14 out of the Government committee to be placed on General File and debated by the full Legislature. This motion did not receive the amount of votes needed to be successful.
