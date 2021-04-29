Legislature passes biennial budget

The Legislature completed its constitutional duty to pass a budget for the next two years. Included in the biennial budget is over $40 million to increase high speed broadband across Nebraska, and an additional $500 million for property tax relief. Each of the budget bills were passed on final reading and sent to Governor Ricketts to sign.

Property taxes continue to be one of the most fiercely debated issues in the Legislature year after year. Nebraska continues to rank as one of the highest taxed states with regard to property taxes, especially when compared to neighboring states. I find it very disappointing that Senators, especially rural Senators continue to oppose property tax relief. Last week, two property tax bills were heard on the floor of the legislature on General File.

LB2, introduced by Senator Briese, reduces the valuation of agricultural and horticultural land to 50% of its actual value for school bond purposes. There were other measures of the bill that were filibustered and amended out of the bill in order for the bill to be moved to Select File. I