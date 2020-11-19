Lending a hand: East Butler High students organize drive

Items can be dropped off at the Dwight East Butler Elementary School and the school in Brainard.

Kocian said the various groups usually hold their own community service projects and events, but decided to team up for this donation drive.

"Lots of times our organizations would do some different things individually. We just thought it would be great if all of our organizations could come together and do something, for our students to work together for one common goal," Kocian said.

Piitz said plans began forming a few weeks ago when the East Butler business and band teacher, Randy Fuehrer, got FBLA students thinking about it.

"He brought to our attention that nursing homes nowadays, with the coronavirus going on, the people are isolated. That really saddened our hearts, to think about ourselves being alone for that long and not being able to see our family," Piitz said.

The goal of the donation drive, Piitz said, is to bring some joy and happiness to their lives.