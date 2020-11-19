Lending a hand: East Butler High students organize drive

East Butler High School students have organized a donation drive to provide elders in the surrounding community with comfort during a socially-distanced holiday season.
Student members of the East Butler Future Farmers of America (FFA), Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) and Skills USA chapters have come together to hold the drive.
Between Nov. 16 and Dec. 16, the students are asking people to donate puzzles, coloring books, crosswords, stuffed animals and bingo prizes.
"A lot of these students actually have grandparents that are in these nursing home and care facilities. That plays a major role in driving us," East Butler FFA Chapter President and FBLA member Suzie Piitz said.
Piitz said they want to help other students and families who are also emotionally impacted by knowing their family members are lonely.
The donated items will go to Ridgewood Rehabilitation & Care Center and Greene Place in Seward, david place and St. Joseph's Villa in David City and South Haven Living Center in Wahoo.
Piitz, 17, said they hope to bring more care centers into the fold once things kick off.
"I think as soon as we start actually doing this, there will be more room for us to grow," Piitz said.
Piitz, along with Dillon DeWitt, Meghan Riha, Anthony Strizek, Nevada Mentink and Lanae Aerts, are leading the charge for the donations. But, Piitz said, every single member and sponsor of the East Butler FFA, FCCLA, FBLA and Skills USA chapters has been important in helping give the idea life.
East Butler Ag Educator and FFA Adviser Jenny Kocian said Skills USA sponsor Lisa Bohaty and FCCLA sponsor Sandy Bongers also deserved recognition for their contribution to the community service project.
Kocian said the students hope to create a display with the donations gathered under a Christmas tree near the entrance to the school in Brainard.
Kocian said they are seeking coloring books, colored pencils and markers, playing cards, puzzles, large font crosswords, dolls and stuffed animals, throw blankets, bird feed and feeders, wind chimes, chapter and picture books and more items.
Kocian said more information will be available on the East Butler Public Schools Facebook page.
Items can be dropped off at the Dwight East Butler Elementary School and the school in Brainard.
Kocian said the various groups usually hold their own community service projects and events, but decided to team up for this donation drive.
"Lots of times our organizations would do some different things individually. We just thought it would be great if all of our organizations could come together and do something, for our students to work together for one common goal," Kocian said.
Piitz said plans began forming a few weeks ago when the East Butler business and band teacher, Randy Fuehrer, got FBLA students thinking about it.
"He brought to our attention that nursing homes nowadays, with the coronavirus going on, the people are isolated. That really saddened our hearts, to think about ourselves being alone for that long and not being able to see our family," Piitz said.
The goal of the donation drive, Piitz said, is to bring some joy and happiness to their lives.
"It's the small things that make a person's day," Piitz said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!