Lessons gained from soybean field day

While the Aug. 12 Soybean Management Field Day at Bart & Geoff Ruth Farm was the first to be held there in-person, it was the second one there in two years.

"Technically we hosted it last year but it was just me and all the Extension people," Geoff Ruth said, chuckling.

Ruth said Nebraska Extension reached out to him in the fall of 2019 about holding a 2020 field day at the farm, located near Rising City.

Extension has been organizing the field days for 22 years, and they are funded by Extension, the University of Nebraska and the Nebraska Soybean Board. Usually, four field days are held at four different locations in Nebraska each year. But the field days were held remotely in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Last year we were supposed to have it and we did -- we had the test sites and everything put in, we had everything done -- but because of COVID we didn't have an in-person field day," Ruth said.

The field days were held at the 2020 sites again this year, but in-person. The other locations were at farms near Wilcox, Elgin and Arlington.

Each field day is a one-day event representing the culmination of months of work on the part of Extension researchers.