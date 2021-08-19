Lessons gained from soybean field day

While the Aug. 12 Soybean Management Field Day at Bart & Geoff Ruth Farm was the first to be held there in-person, it was the second one there in two years.
"Technically we hosted it last year but it was just me and all the Extension people," Geoff Ruth said, chuckling.
Ruth said Nebraska Extension reached out to him in the fall of 2019 about holding a 2020 field day at the farm, located near Rising City.
Extension has been organizing the field days for 22 years, and they are funded by Extension, the University of Nebraska and the Nebraska Soybean Board. Usually, four field days are held at four different locations in Nebraska each year. But the field days were held remotely in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Last year we were supposed to have it and we did -- we had the test sites and everything put in, we had everything done -- but because of COVID we didn't have an in-person field day," Ruth said.
The field days were held at the 2020 sites again this year, but in-person. The other locations were at farms near Wilcox, Elgin and Arlington.
Each field day is a one-day event representing the culmination of months of work on the part of Extension researchers.
"These people have been doing research on (soybean production) all season long," Ruth said. "...It's completely controlled by them. We are letting them have access to use our land. My involvement in it on a daily basis is basically just to wave at the people out in the fields as they do their thing."
Colfax County-based Nebraska Extension Educator Aaron Nygren said the site near Rising City was roughly 6 acres, only about half of which was planted.
Nygren said nearly 100 people showed up to the Aug. 12 field day, which is a little down from normal. But, he said, it's good to be doing soybean field days in-person again.
"It's always better to have the interaction, have the side discussions. Those are the things we missed," Nygren said.
Nygren said those casual conversations can teach Extension a lot about what producers are seeing in their farms.
There's also a lot of valuable information for producers at the field days. Those who attended the Aug. 12 field day learned about the soybean market and new planting and cover crop techniques that may save them money.
Ruth said he has attended a number of field days in the past.
"We've changed a few things as a result of some of the research they've done," Ruth said. "Probably eight years ago, we changed the row spacing of our soybeans from 30 inches down to 15 inches and saw greater yields because of it. A lot of their research has shown, too, that we maybe don't need to plant our seeds at the same high rate of population we have in the past."
