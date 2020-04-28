Let's all do our part now: Banner-Press aims to help local businesses

As a leading provider of news, information and advertising in Butler County, I am proud to discuss the launch of our Local Marketing Grant program, supported by our parent company; Lee Enterprises Inc. This program offers matching marketing funds to local businesses whose livelihood has been impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.
Although the COVID-19 virus has created change and difficulties for us all, the ability of our local business community to market to their customers remains essential to their, and all of our, sustainability and recovery. We will do everything we can to help while we overcome our own challenges.
Since our inception, The Banner-Press has partnered with local businesses across our region to deliver their message to customers in both times of prosperity and in times of great challenge. Our company’s greatest assets, by far, are the local communities we serve, and we are firmly committed to supporting them through this grant program.
Through our Local Marketing Grant program, we are enabling small business owners to access a much broader portfolio of marketing products. This program will allow us to take a far more comprehensive approach to overcoming the unique challenges our local business partners face as a result of this pandemic.
This program will be available to locally owned and operated businesses impacted by the COVID-19 virus, and will provide matching advertising grants for use in The Banner-Press' print and digital publications and services. This builds upon our existing commitment to local business initiatives such as our ‘Buy Local’ gift card and ‘Yes, we’re open’ directories.
Grants in your market will range from $250 to $750 each month, and will be awarded in May and June. Applicants may apply online at the following ‘sister’ newspaper sites: ColumbusTelegram.com/pages/local-marketing-grant.html
As a trusted source of news and information for the communities that we serve, we feel that we are uniquely positioned to assist our local business community during these trying times. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen record-setting trends in both page views, and users who are accessing our content both in our printed newspaper, and at ColumbusTelegram/Community/Banner-Press. These audiences present a tremendous opportunity for our local business community to get their messaging out to local residents each and every day.
During these uncertain times, we believe each of us can do our part to help our community come through the other side of this pandemic, stronger and more united to tackle the challenges that lay ahead. We ask that you join us in supporting our local business community in the weeks and months to follow.
Vincent Laboy is the regional publisher of the Schuyler Sun, Columbus Telegram, Fremont Tribune, David City Banner-Press and The Plattsmouth Journal.
