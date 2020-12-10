Light it Up Committee talks event cancellation

The Christmas on the Bricks event was meant to take place in downtown David City on Dec. 1, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the committee to cancel it.

Last year, Jahde helped businesses with window decorations during the Hallmark event. She helped some this year, too, putting lights up around the light poles downtown.

"This year the businesses did their own windows, they didn't need too much help. Of course, it was later in the season so they were more prepared," Jahde said.

Kouba also helped out with the decorating. Fuxa, meanwhile, would have helped run the Christmas on the Bricks event, in which Rick Comte was also highly involved.

Tami Comte joined and wound up being the group's liaison for the City due to her position as the city clerk. She was also very involved in organizing the group's November community meal fundraiser.

Although things were less spectacular than planned, committee members are already looking forward to next year.

"Not being able to be around our family and friends like we would any other year and celebrate the holiday cheer together in person, it really brought a realization on not taking that for granted," Anderson said.