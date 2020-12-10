Light it Up Committee talks event cancellation

The decorations in downtown David City are a mark left on the town by the "Hometown Christmas" special the Hallmark channel filmed in David City last year. The event honored the creator of Hallmark Cards, Joyce C. Hall, who was born here in 1891.
When Hallmark descended upon the town for filming in October 2019, the downtown was transformed into a holiday wonderland, with decorations and lights festooning the shops, buildings and street lamps.
It brought a lot of people into David City, too, to admire the decorations. But it also brought a feeling of specialness to residents that they'd like to hold onto.
To that end, local business owner Jill Mefford began enlisting the aid of her family and friends. The group became known as the Light It Up Committee.
"It's a really good group of people to work with. I have thoroughly enjoyed working with them," Tami Comte said.
Comte, Kris Roper, Anna Kouba, Brooke Anderson, Rick Comte and Rachel Fuxa got involved after Mefford asked them to help out.
The group had been planning for a celebration called Christmas on the Bricks since August, including a holiday market with vendors and a tree lighting ceremony.
"We had a lot of things, vendors and everybody lined up to come and food trucks and everything," Committee Member Tiffani Jahde said. "We had Santa Claus coming, we looked into having the live reindeer coming, too."
The Christmas on the Bricks event was meant to take place in downtown David City on Dec. 1, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the committee to cancel it.
Last year, Jahde helped businesses with window decorations during the Hallmark event. She helped some this year, too, putting lights up around the light poles downtown.
"This year the businesses did their own windows, they didn't need too much help. Of course, it was later in the season so they were more prepared," Jahde said.
Kouba also helped out with the decorating. Fuxa, meanwhile, would have helped run the Christmas on the Bricks event, in which Rick Comte was also highly involved.
Tami Comte joined and wound up being the group's liaison for the City due to her position as the city clerk. She was also very involved in organizing the group's November community meal fundraiser.
Although things were less spectacular than planned, committee members are already looking forward to next year.
"Not being able to be around our family and friends like we would any other year and celebrate the holiday cheer together in person, it really brought a realization on not taking that for granted," Anderson said.
But, Anderson added that she's hopeful next year will be more normal — and she isn't the only one.
"It's unfortunate we had to cancel the Christmas on the Bricks activity, but we look forward to having it in the future. We want it to be a yearly activity. Just because COVID knocked it out for this year doesn't mean it won't be back next year," Committee Member Will Reiter said.
Although the gathering and event can't happen this year, downtown David City is still getting the holiday treatment.
With the community's support, the City of David City has taken on the task of installing permanent lighting decorations around the downtown buildings.
Street Foreman Chris Kroesing and his employees have been working hard, Mefford said, to clean up after the ice storm and still put up the lights downtown.
"We have a great crew for our City Council that sees the growth and the direction they want to see David City going in," Mefford said. "It was a really big thing for the City to commit and we didn't even have to ask them, that was something they wanted to do."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
