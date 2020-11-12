Lighting ceremony canceled, Thursday meal still on

At the David City Light It Up Committee’s Monday evening meeting, the group decided to cancel the Dec. 1 holiday lighting ceremony and festivities, due to concerns about COVID-19.
Although the event will not take place, the lights will still go up and be lit.
"And the tree will still be up in the courthouse parking lot and be lit," David City Clerk and Light It Up Committee Member Tami Comte said.
Meanwhile, the committee’s county-wide community holiday meal will still take place Thursday, although it will look a little different than expected, also due to COVID-19.
The event will be drive-through only and will take place on the lower level of the David City Municipal Auditorium, 699 Kansas St.
Scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, French toast sticks and breakfast potatoes cooked by Scott Buresh of Buresh Catering and Meats will be served.
A generous donation from Michael Foods made on Monday morning will help finance the event.
"They want to become very involved in David City and Butler County," Light It Up Committee Member Jill Mefford said. "This has been as wonderful for them as it is for us."
The meal will begin at 4 and end at 8 p.m.
Plans for the event changed in response to new Nebraska Directed Health Measures (DHMs) announced by Gov. Pete Ricketts during a Monday morning press conference. The changes are a result of rising COVID-19 cases in the state, which have far surpassed this year's previous peak in May.
The new DHMs require 6 feet of separation between groups at fitness centers, spas, restaurants, bars, clubs, weddings, funerals, indoor gatherings and churches.
Masks are also required for staff and patrons at indoor businesses where people are within 6 feet of one another for 15 or more minutes.
Bars and restaurants must seat groups 6 feet apart and groups cannot exceed eight people. At indoor gatherings, attendance is limited to 25% of rated occupancy and group limits and social distancing requirements also apply.
The Light It Up Committee has been working closely with the City of David City and Four Corners Health Department to make sure the event is as safe as possible.
"That was the motivation behind changing it to drive-through only," Comte said.
Mefford said between 400 and 450 people were expected to attend before the new DHMs were announced. Even before Monday's announcement, there were plans in place to offer drive-through meals in addition to dine-in eating. Because of that, organizers said they were able to pivot without too much trouble.
People from all over Butler County are welcome to come.
"We really wanted to bring the whole county together and have a really nice winter kick-off," Mefford said.
It is the first such community meal to be held in David City in recent memory.
The Light It Up Committee is also doing a fundraiser. People can buy a keepsake Christmas ornament to go on the tree by the courthouse. The 10-inch ornaments are customizable and come in several different colors.
Interested parties can fill out a form, available at Images Salon & Spa, 546 N. Fifth St., and other participating businesses. The forms will also be included with Thursday’s drive-through meals.
The ornaments will cost $200. Checks can be made out to Christmas on the Bricks and can be sent to the David City Office, 557 N. Fourth St., care of Tami Comte, or to Mefford at Images Salon.
The money from the ornaments will be used to help fund Light It Up Committee projects, including events and decorations.
In the long-term, the Light It Up Committee hopes to get the David City Park decorated with more lights.
Many committee and community members have expressed hope that the festivities will become traditions – things that David City will come to be known for.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
