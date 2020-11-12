Lighting ceremony canceled, Thursday meal still on

People from all over Butler County are welcome to come.

"We really wanted to bring the whole county together and have a really nice winter kick-off," Mefford said.

It is the first such community meal to be held in David City in recent memory.

The Light It Up Committee is also doing a fundraiser. People can buy a keepsake Christmas ornament to go on the tree by the courthouse. The 10-inch ornaments are customizable and come in several different colors.

Interested parties can fill out a form, available at Images Salon & Spa, 546 N. Fifth St., and other participating businesses. The forms will also be included with Thursday’s drive-through meals.

The ornaments will cost $200. Checks can be made out to Christmas on the Bricks and can be sent to the David City Office, 557 N. Fourth St., care of Tami Comte, or to Mefford at Images Salon.

The money from the ornaments will be used to help fund Light It Up Committee projects, including events and decorations.

In the long-term, the Light It Up Committee hopes to get the David City Park decorated with more lights.