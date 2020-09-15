 Skip to main content
Lincoln man gets probation for crash that killed David City man
Lincoln man gets probation for crash that killed David City man

  Updated
Levi Kreitman

 JOURNAL STAR

A 25-year-old Lincoln man has been sentenced to probation and community service in connection with a crash last year that killed a David City man.

Juan Maldonado pleaded no contest to motor vehicle homicide, a misdemeanor, for the crash May 3, 2019, on Nebraska 92.

The Butler County Sheriff's Department said Maldonado was driving his 2008 Chevy Tahoe over the middle line and crashed into a Toyota Corolla driven by 26-year-old Levi Kreitman at Nebraska 92 and P Road at about 7:20 a.m.

Kreitman was pronounced dead at the Butler County Health Care Center later that morning. 

On Sept. 9, Butler County Court Judge Andrew Lange sentenced Maldonado to two years of probation, 120 hours of community service and ordered him to take a defensive driving course and write a letter of apology to the victim's family. 

