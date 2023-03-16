Editor’s note: Leaders of Tomorrow is a new series in which The Banner-Press features youths in the Butler County community who lead by example and make a positive impact on those around them. It will be published every other week and rotated between Aquinas Catholic, David City Public and East Butler Public school districts.

When Lindsey Prochaska looks into the future, she sees herself back in Cornhusker territory, working in interior architecture.

At the moment, though, she’s still a senior at East Butler High School.

Prochaska, who is the 17-year-old daughter of Frank and Shannon Prochaska of rural Butler County, is planning on attending Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas, to get a master’s degree in interior architecture.

When she was young, Prochaska said, she and her family would visit Lincoln and pass an apartment complex that always caught her eye.

“Back when I was younger, you didn't see much of (what) they do a lot of -- blocky kind of stuff-- (now parts are) popping out of the building now in such a fun color. And I just love that,” she said.

With her concentration, she added, she would have the ability to work on interiors but also in interior design. She said she could do residential or commercial work, but she is leaning towards residential.

“You can get clients where some people want to do funky colors and others want to do modern designs or vintage design,” Prochaska said. “I just think it's really awesome because you get to interact with people and use your creativity.”

Prochaska noted she would want to come back to Nebraska.

“It's funny because if you asked Lindsey in freshman year if she was going to live in Nebraska, she would scoff because I wanted to get out of here,” she said. “But now I've grown up, I really like it around here.”

Prochaska is a self-described creative person. When interviewed by The Banner-Press on March 8, it had been show week for the school’s play, “The Desperate Housewives of Shakespeare.”

“Basically, Shakespeare was killed, so we think, and Shakespeare disguises himself and goes through all these plot twists,” she explained. “It's kind of like a play and a soap opera.”

Prochaska played the part of Cleopatra, which she said was something out of her comfort zone.

“She's basically this sexy, sultry mistress, who kind of just minds her own business. Her snake bit Shakespeare … each woman in the play did something to Shakespeare that caused his fake death,” Prochaska said. “And so Cleopatra is basically defending herself, that she didn't do it.”

Prochaska is an active figure at East Butler, having involvement in SkillsUSA, Future Business Leaders of America, letter club, National Honor Society, student council, quiz bowl, volleyball, track, speech, one act and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.

In SkillsUSA, of which she serves as the secretary, there are different events students can compete in that will help prepare them for their future after high school. Prochaska noted they have a welding team this year, which qualified for state.

Prochaska herself is part of a crime scene investigation team, which is made up of three students. She said the team shadowed a forensics worker with the Omaha Police Department.

At competition, she said, the team is given a crime scene and they must follow police protocol.

“I'm in charge of drawing up the blueprint because in actual crime scene investigation, you can't tamper with the scene and you need to find the dimensions of where everything was, how everything was placed, which direction it was facing,” Prochaska added, noting her other team members collect evidence, including lifting fingerprints and gathering “blood” samples.

“It's pretty fun,” she said. “It's not what I want to go into. I did it last year thinking I wanted to go into it. But I quickly found that I did not want to, but my team members really enjoyed so that's why we're competing this year.”

Prochaska said she enjoys being involved because each organization she’s a part of grants her a new experience.

“I think I've become a very well-rounded person because of the things I've been a part of, I've had lots of community service opportunities through my organizations,” she added. “Coming from a small school I just feel like being involved in your organizations, you're kind of just involved in a bunch of little different families where everybody is just friends.”

East Butler teacher Aaron Christensen described Prochaska as determined, tenacious and someone who expects a great deal of herself.

“She has an edge about her that is fantastic, but she also balances that with empathy and understanding,” Christensen said. “I suppose Lindsey and I get along so well because I see myself in her in a lot of ways. I admire her spirit and the way she carries herself makes me smile.”

Prochaska is the type of student teachers want to have in their classroom, he added, noting her strong work ethic and welcoming of academic challenges. Christensen said she will look at a problem from different angles and will power through until she finds a solution.

Most recently, Christensen said, East Butler had a mocktail hour on March 10 in conjunction with the play in which the actors mingled with the audience before the show and sold treats based on their characters.

“All the actors did a wonderful job staying in character the entire time, in part due to Lindsey's example. She was energetic and attacked the experience like she does everything - full out and head on,” Christensen said. “As Cleopatra, her portrayal of a powerful, man-hungry queen was spot on and watching her interact with some of the young men in attendance was hilarious. When Lindsey goes all in like that, it's easy for others to follow.”

Outside of school, Prochaska works at Runza in David City and helps out on her family’s farm.

When asked about her most memorable experience of high school so far, Prochaska posted to class field trips. She noted there are 28 students in the class of 2023 at East Butler, which is a large class size for the school.

“I don't necessarily interact with all of them, but whenever we go on class trips or college visits, we all interact with each other and we're all just friends even though we may not have talked to each other for the past two weeks on that class trip,” she added.

Prochaska said previous seniors at East Butler have given her inspiration to be involved, as she saw them having fun with what they were doing while forming connections with others.

“Without connections and people to talk to, it's hard to start on your own,” she said, adding that’s something she’s learned from job shadowing. “I've gotten contact information from a couple interior design firms, and it's just really nice because they've reached out to me about internships, which will help me during my college career.”