Linwood chairwoman brings up flood issues to Butler County supervisors

Butler County is investigating possible road improvements near Linwood to resolve flooding issues.
Linwood Village Board of Trustees Chairwoman Deb Johnson spoke to the Butler County Board of Supervisors at its Aug. 2 meeting.
Johnson described issues with the roads that have caused flooding during heavy rains.
"We have water issues. Water comes down off the hills and it comes into our town and floods our town," Johnson said during the meeting.
Johnson said the water comes across Sixth Street near its intersection with Elm Street, situated in the southeast corner of Linwood. She brought photos to the meeting to show the board what the flooding looked like in the area two years ago.
"I don't want to wait until another heavy rain comes to find out what's going to happen," Johnson said.
Johnson said bigger culverts have been installed near driveways along Elm Street to try to hold more of the water.
"That does help some, but when we have heavy rains, it's too much water," Johnson said. "...Sixth Street has washed out."
Johnson added that some of the farm ground near the intersection of Sixth and Elm streets is higher than the road.
"There's no ditch there anymore," Johnson said.
Right now, rather than collecting in the ditches and culverts, the water runs right through Linwood.
"That water has washed so much of that road away that it just comes right on down into Linwood and floods out the houses down through there," Johnson said.
Johnson asked the board to see about filling in some of Sixth Street and installing culverts to hold the excess water.
However, Butler County Highway Superintendent Randy Isham said a better solution might be to install a drainage ditch east of Linwood to divert some of the water before it gets to the village.
District 1 Supervisor Dave Mach agreed.
"They're draining a lot of water through Linwood," Mach said at the meeting.
A drainage ditch might help control the flow of the water better, he said.
"Then it won't all be...trying to get through town at once," Mach said.
Even so, Johnson urged the board to do some maintenance on Sixth Street, too.
The board decided to have Isham take a closer look at the situation before giving the go-ahead on anything. Johnson said she appreciated the board's interest.
"I know I have water that holds in my yard when it rains heavily, too," Johnson said.
In the past, she said, her husband has had to use a canoe to get her to her Jeep so she can go to work.
"And I deal with it," Johnson said. "But when that water comes down off those hills, it's just crazy. ... It looks like you could go rafting in it, the way it comes down through there."
