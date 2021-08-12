Linwood chairwoman brings up flood issues to Butler County supervisors

"There's no ditch there anymore," Johnson said.

Right now, rather than collecting in the ditches and culverts, the water runs right through Linwood.

"That water has washed so much of that road away that it just comes right on down into Linwood and floods out the houses down through there," Johnson said.

Johnson asked the board to see about filling in some of Sixth Street and installing culverts to hold the excess water.

However, Butler County Highway Superintendent Randy Isham said a better solution might be to install a drainage ditch east of Linwood to divert some of the water before it gets to the village.

District 1 Supervisor Dave Mach agreed.

"They're draining a lot of water through Linwood," Mach said at the meeting.

A drainage ditch might help control the flow of the water better, he said.

"Then it won't all be...trying to get through town at once," Mach said.

Even so, Johnson urged the board to do some maintenance on Sixth Street, too.