Living the dream: One month in the books at Roper's Bar & Grill

Kris and Marty Roper have always dreamed of opening their own sports bar, and Kris knew she wanted it to be in her hometown of David City when the time came.
After almost a year of hard work and planning, that dream is a reality.
"Community support has been amazing and we are so thankful," Kris said.
Roper's Bar & Grill, 470 E St., has been open for business for a solid month now. Members of the Butler County Chamber of Commerce gathered at Roper's for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, March 19, to formally welcome the business to David City.
"The doors have just barely opened and the vibe has already increased quite a bit. It's nice to see the response in the city and the county overall," Chamber Director Jason Parridgen said.
The Ropers may have been making material progress on the business for the last year, but with many years of restaurant experience under their belts, Kris and Marty have been wanting to own an establishment for much longer than that.
After David City's Thomas Tavern closed in 2011, the Ropers doubled down on their dream, someday hoping to take up the 123-year-old tavern's mantle as a destination and comfortable gathering place.
When they moved from Arizona to David City a few years ago, they became one step closer.
The next big step came in April when the couple purchased the building formally home to E Street Discount Pharmacy, which closed in March.
In September, the Ropers appeared before the City Council of David City and obtained a liquor license for the bar.
The Ropers spent the next five months planning, renovating and retrofitting the old pharmacy building before opening their restaurant on Feb. 16.
The renovation process was prolonged partly thanks to equipment shipping delays related to COVID-19 that all industries have been experiencing.
When COVID-19 case numbers were peaking in early December, Marty expressed concerns over opening in the middle of a shutdown like the one that happened in March 2020.
But vaccinations started rolling out just before the first of the year and, with case numbers down and the weather warming up, those fears haven't materialized.
"We haven't noticed anything. We have people who wear their masks, which is fine, and we're not required to. Everyone has been really good about it," Kris said.
Meanwhile, there are some parallels to be drawn between the first month as restaurant owners and managers and the first month as new parents — namely the lack of sleep.
"I didn't sleep much anyway," Marty said, smiling ruefully.
They are tired but happy.
"It's been going well," Marty said.
There have been some hiccups, but the Ropers seem to be managing just fine. Last week's heavy rain caused some issues with the grill and fryers, but the problem was fixed in time for the evening open the next day.
Early on there were some issues with the liquor vendor, but things are rolling steadily now.
"We're selling way more craft beers than we thoughts we would," Marty said. "We've got 60 different beers in cans and bottles. Granted we're still selling the Busch Light, Bud Light, Budweiser, but we've sold through three kegs of infusion vanilla bean."
It's got a family-friendly vibe, with flat-screen TVs at intervals showing Big Ten and professional games along the walls and retro arcade machines at the back of the restaurant.
Marty, who grew up playing pinball for free on a machine at his neighbor's house, said he hopes to add more games eventually.
So far, it seems like Roper's is on track to become the gathering place Kris and Marty have hoped for.
"It's really cool to hear people tell you that they're really happy that you're doing something for the town," Kris said. "Having people tell you that it's so good for David City, it's so good for the community, makes you stop and think that, yeah, you are doing something special."