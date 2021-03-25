Living the dream: One month in the books at Roper's Bar & Grill

They are tired but happy.

"It's been going well," Marty said.

There have been some hiccups, but the Ropers seem to be managing just fine. Last week's heavy rain caused some issues with the grill and fryers, but the problem was fixed in time for the evening open the next day.

Early on there were some issues with the liquor vendor, but things are rolling steadily now.

"We're selling way more craft beers than we thoughts we would," Marty said. "We've got 60 different beers in cans and bottles. Granted we're still selling the Busch Light, Bud Light, Budweiser, but we've sold through three kegs of infusion vanilla bean."

It's got a family-friendly vibe, with flat-screen TVs at intervals showing Big Ten and professional games along the walls and retro arcade machines at the back of the restaurant.

Marty, who grew up playing pinball for free on a machine at his neighbor's house, said he hopes to add more games eventually.

So far, it seems like Roper's is on track to become the gathering place Kris and Marty have hoped for.