Living up to America's greatness

Not long after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the USA and life as we knew it seemed to stop on a dime, I came across an article that intrigued me. It talked about “victory gardens.” As someone who enjoys history, I knew instantly what the author was talking about: a garden planted by every household because, 1) it was cheaper than buying produce at the store, and 2) it allowed the supply chain to send more produce to American soldiers instead of American grocery stores.

These gardens were part of a widespread government media campaign to assist the war effort in the 1940’s. And in case you forgot, we won that war.

The article continued, talking about the value of planting victory gardens this year, not only as a way to lower our grocery bills in a time of economic hardship, but also as a way to decrease our visits to the grocery store where we might be exposed to the novel coronavirus by being around others.

Comparing the pandemic to wartime, I thought, was ingenious. How does our generation compare to the Greatest Generation?