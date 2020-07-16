Living up to America's greatness

Not long after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the USA and life as we knew it seemed to stop on a dime, I came across an article that intrigued me. It talked about “victory gardens.” As someone who enjoys history, I knew instantly what the author was talking about: a garden planted by every household because, 1) it was cheaper than buying produce at the store, and 2) it allowed the supply chain to send more produce to American soldiers instead of American grocery stores.
These gardens were part of a widespread government media campaign to assist the war effort in the 1940’s. And in case you forgot, we won that war.
The article continued, talking about the value of planting victory gardens this year, not only as a way to lower our grocery bills in a time of economic hardship, but also as a way to decrease our visits to the grocery store where we might be exposed to the novel coronavirus by being around others.
Comparing the pandemic to wartime, I thought, was ingenious. How does our generation compare to the Greatest Generation?
They rationed food and planted gardens. Our grocery stores set purchase limits. They rationed gas, tires, and clothes. We ration toilet paper, Clorox wipes, and Lysol. They flooded their media with war propaganda. Our media is flooded with memes about our efforts to quarantine and social distance. They conducted scrap metal drives. We conduct testing sites for the virus. They bought war bonds. We each received $1200 stimulus payments. World War II claimed over 400,000 American lives. COVID-19 is linked to over 130,000 and growing.
While we do not fight the same foes or suffer the same hardships as the Greatest Generation during WWII, we can still face our foes and our hardships with the same grit and determination that they did. When the risk of spreading the virus shuts down public spaces or changes the way we play sports, we can adapt knowing that we will avoid endangering our loved ones, even our fellow countrymen.
Fortunately, the war we fight today is not against other people—brothers and sisters of our own human race. Unfortunately, we fight against an enemy so tiny it is invisible to the naked eye. We do not know where it will strike until after it has already done so. This clandestine enemy deserves our attention and focus every bit as much as the visible ones 80 years ago.
May we be united and understanding in our nation’s efforts to slow—and perhaps even stop—the spread of COVID-19. The lives of many will depend on it.
Clayton Keller is the city manager of David City. His column will be published once a month in The Banner-Press.
