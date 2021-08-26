Local districts talk new school year

A flurry of summer construction at the high school nearly wrapped up work on a $7.5 million addition.

David City Public Schools Superintendent Chad Denker said there is still some tile work to do in some of the bathrooms.

"They actually ran out of tile," Denker said. "So there will be more tile coming in at the end of September and they'll come in on the weekends."

Otherwise, things are pretty much finished.

"Everybody has moved into their new space. People are still trying to get settled in but we're using all the new space," Denker said.

Other than the renovations, Denker said the return to school this year has looked as normal as possible.

"Right now masks are optional," Denker said. "We are continuing to do some cleaning and disinfecting."

The situation is much the same at Aquinas Catholic Schools in David City, where students also returned to class on Aug. 11.

The Rev. and Aquinas Chief Administrative Officer Sean Timmerman said they are not requiring masks, but said they do still have a policy for sanitizing.