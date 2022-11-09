Local FFA students attend national convention

Butler County Future Farmers of America (FFA) students made connections and gained knowledge during the National FFA Convention and Expo held recently.

More than 65,000 FFA members and advisers from across the county attended the event, which offered keynote speakers, awards, workshops and an expo. The expo included companies and colleges in the ag industry for students considering a career path in ag.

Ten East Butler FFA members attended along with six David City FFA students.

The convention was held Oct. 26-29 in Indianapolis, Indiana, and both chapters also traveled to Kentucky for tours at Churchill Downs, Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory and Hermitage Farms.

“One thing is, it’s just really neat to see everyone together that has a passion about one thing, all in one place. Seeing the flood of blue corduroys is always really awesome,” said Hilary Kabourek, an East Butler senior and vice president of FFA.

Additionally, the trip was a good experience for students who haven’t traveled much in their personal lives, said East Butler FFA Adviser Jenny Kocian. Notably, there were FFA students from Hawaii in attendance.

“You look at the back of jackets and you see every state represented, and you definitely get a grasp of agriculture being promoted everywhere,” Kocian said.

David City FFA Adviser Logan Rebbe also noted the awe upon seeing a sea of FFA jackets.

“I know that I heard from several of my students that they ‘couldn’t believe all of the blue jackets’ and that ‘there are people from all over the country here,’” Rebbe said. “At the same time, the convention felt small. We were with many of the other Nebraska FFA members for the majority of the time because many of us use the same tour company when attending nationals. Overall, it was a great experience for all of the students that attended.”

Kabourek said seeing a large amount of people at the event in general was neat, especially the businesses there supporting FFA.

“It's just really cool to see how it can bring in a crowd,” Kabourek said.

“They believe in the future leaders that are going to be providing and coming up with the new latest and greatest technologies,” Kocian added. “These businesses, they put a lot into our youth.”

Kabourek said she plans to attend Kansas State University in the fall and major in horticulture. She added she is thinking about pursuing her American Degree, which is the highest FFA degree one can achieve. If she does, she would attend next year’s national convention.

According to Rebbe, three David City alumni received their American Degrees at this year’s event.

“Payton Andel, Shelby Hein and Keyan Helgoth had the opportunity to walk across the stage and shake hands with the 2022 National FFA President Cole Baerlocher,” Rebbe said. “Less than 1% of all FFA members make the commitment to working for their American FFA Degree, so it is an accomplishment worth considerable recognition.”

Kocian noted that Kabourek is a prime example of how ag education works, having become involved in the ag program, got a job at a nursery and started getting involved in FFA contests.

“It kind of shaped her into pursuing this career, and she's going to leave high school with some skills that she can apply,” Kocian said. “She's been able to explore a lot, to earn some recognition and kind of scope out what hopefully she ends up accomplishing in college. The glory of FFA sometimes (is) it allows them to really kind of narrow down what they're good at and what they like through the classroom, through FFA and then through their SAE project, which is that record keeping piece.”

Coming up, Kocian said they will be starting their service project, a hat and glove driver for elementary students.

Both East Butler and David City will be competing in districts next month.