Local food pantries in need

With the current economy, some families in Butler County are struggling to make ends meet. Local food pantries say they need donations to help fill an increased need.

Bridging Our Community is a new nonprofit that services all of Butler County. According to its founder, Janae McMahon, they are currently offering a food pantry. Once remodeling is completed at their current building – 385 E St. in David City – they hope to add a thrift store and eventually an outreach center.

“We have been serving between 50 and 75 families every month,” McMahon said. “Our group also helps out at the mobile food pantries with the Lincoln Food Bank and the numbers for that have gone up tremendously.”

McMahon noted there are several items the pantry could use this holiday season.

“Hams are always a good thing that we like to give on Christmas, but we don’t always have enough of those,” she said. “Otherwise, one thing that a lot of people ask for is spaghetti noodles and spaghetti sauce.”

The other things they like to keep on hand and could use more of are cream of chicken soup, vegetable soup, peanut butter, jelly, ramen noodles, Hamburger Helper, pancake mix and pancake syrup.

Bridging Our Community handed out 39 Thanksgiving boxes last week, McMahon said, and they have an Angel Tree at Dale’s Food Pride, 634 E St. in David City. On the tree are lists of items that local families are in need of.

“We did have some businesses and individuals that contacted us to sponsor families already, so some of them have already been distributed, but the rest of them will go on the tree. Anybody can go and get them, and then they can return them to Dale’s,” McMahon said.

There will be a box for Angel Tree donations at Dale’s. People wanting to drop off Angel Tree donations or food pantry donations can contact McMahon at 402-276-6822 and a volunteer will meet them at the group’s building building.

McMahon said she encourages people to donate if they are able.

“It is such a great feeling seeing their faces when we can give them what we do and we try very hard to make the amount we give them very large,” McMahon said. “The Lincoln Food Bank has been amazing with helping us as much as possible because the need in Butler County is huge. …I couldn’t believe the actual amount of people that we see through here. There are days that our shelves are very low and I would hate to have to turn anyone away.”

Blue Valley Community Action, 416 E St. in David City, is another nonprofit needing some help for the holidays.

BVCA Family Development Coordinator Deb Aegerter said the group needs bell ringers for the Salvation Army, especially during the weekends.

Volunteers need to be at least 18-years-old, if they’re younger they need someone who is at least 18 to be with them, she added.

The majority of funds raised in Butler County stay local.

“A lot of people don’t know this but 90% of the proceeds stay in Butler County,” said Aegerter, noting that monetary donations go a long way. “It helps with rent, utility and other services too that we can provide and then that 10% actually can come back to Butler County if there’s a disaster like a fire, flood.”

BVCA always needs donations for its food pantry, Aegerter said, especially personal care items like toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo, toilet paper and hygiene items. They also need gently used coats and gloves and mittens for children.

BVCA has also seen an increased need, she added.

“We’ve been doing more food pantries and we definitely see an increase just with the economy and after COVID,” Aegerter said.

Additionally, they are looking for volunteers to help man the thrift store, which is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday.

“We always say grab a friend, it can be a fun time. And the few volunteers we have down in the store are really good,” Aegerter said.

“We want to stay open here at Blue Valley. The office would stay open but if we don’t have the shoppers and (volunteers), we can’t stay open.”

Donations are accepted at the store. Those wanting to volunteer as a bell ringer can call BVCA at 402-367-4347 and ask for Deb or Lisa.

Aegerter said some people may not realize how much others are struggling. It’s a misconception that people who utilize food pantries don’t work but, Aegerter said, they are working, the state of the economy is making it difficult for them to afford necessities.

“It’s the worst I’ve seen it and I’ve been here five years with Blue Valley,” Aegerter said. “With the economy, I think in the aftermath of COVID it’s just hit a lot of families in different ways.”