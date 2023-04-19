Jones Group, of David City, was recently honored with a Top 25 Award and Star Award for exceptional performance on behalf of North Star Mutual Insurance Company in 2022.

Jones Group tops a list of just four agencies from Nebraska who received a Top 25 Award from North Star Mutual. Agencies receiving this award are leaders in the area of production. The agency also received a Star Award from the company in recognition of growth. Jones Group has been representing North Star Mutual since 1992.

North Star Mutual Insurance Company is a Midwest property-casualty insurance company serving the states of Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Kansas. The company writes approximately $580 million in premium annually and is rated “A+” Superior for financial stability by A.M. Best.

Jones Group is a locally owned independent insurance agency and offers a wide range of personal, commercial, farm, crop, life, and health insurance options. The agency, now with 15 locations, has served communities throughout eastern Nebraska since 1989.

For more information about Jones Group, please visit www.jones-ins.com. For more information on North Star Mutual Insurance Company, visit www.northstarmutual.com.