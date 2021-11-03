Local named world automobile auctioneer champion

Fast talking is a tradition in Trev Moravec's family, and it recently won him a world championship title.

On Oct. 15, Trev -- a native of rural Butler County -- won the 2021 World Automobile Auctioneer Championship in Dallas, Texas.

"I feel like it's a great accomplishment," Trev said. "I feel like when every auctioneer goes to be in this profession, they have a goal in mind, and my goal was to win a world championship."

Trev's dad, Russ Moravec, said the World Automobile Auctioneer Championship is like the auctioneer's Olympics.

"It's open to the world and there are guys from other contests who have entered the contest, but this year -- kind of due to COVID -- it was basically just guys from across the country that entered," Russ said.

Trev said more than 40 people entered this year's contest. He said competitors are judged on a number of things including personal presentation, speed, clarity, rhythm, how they command the attention of the audience and how they work with the crowd and the various moving parts of an auction.

For Trev, it isn't just a hobby: He makes his living as an auctioneer.

"You could probably name something off the top of your head and I've sold it," Trev said.

These days, his work usually involves auctioning heavy equipment for Ritchie Bros Auction Company, a job that has taken him around the world.

Auctioning isn't something Trev just fell into, though. He grew up surrounded by it.

"Ever since he's had a diaper on, he's been at an auction," Russ said.

Russ was the first auctioneer in his family. He got into the auction business about 30 years ago and started Moravec Auction Co. in David City. Trev said his brother, Matt Moravec, is an auctioneer for Mecum Auto Auctions, a prestigious collector car company.

"(I enjoy) the high pace, the intensity, the thrill of the moment," Trev said. "And my second favorite thing is all the people I've met through the auction business."

It wasn't always that way; Russ said Matt had always shown an interest in auctioning and started as an auctioneer when he was 11 years old, but the passion took more time to develop in Trev.

"Trev always did help but he didn't really want to turn himself loose … I promised him a bike if he auctioned at three auctions for us and he took that bike and then he quit," Russ said, chuckling.

In high school, as Trev was trying to settle on a career to pursue, he said he chose auctioning because he already knew so much about it: It just made sense.

"He went on to an auction school and I thought it was good for him to get … another set of perspectives, and I think it did him a heck of a lot of good just to get away from us," Russ said, laughing again.

Russ said Matt and Trev have both always shown an aptitude as auctioneers.

"Trev actually won the first international junior championship -- I think it was in 2007. And he was probably one of the youngest state contest winners about that same time," Russ said.

For the last three years, Trev said, Matt placed second at the World Automobile Auctioneer Championship. Matt wasn't able to attend this year's competition, but Trev said they have competed against each other in the past.

"And I just won't say any more," Trev said wryly.

