Today’s modern cell phone can play music, take photos and send instant communication in the forms of phone calls, text messages and emails.

One hundred and fifty years ago, however, people had to use a variety of instruments to do the activities that a single cell phone can do now.

Third graders in Butler County learned about these old devices on March 8 and 9 at the Butler County Historical Society’s Depot Museum. Classes from Aquinas Catholic and East Butler visited on the first day while third graders from David City Public’s Bellwood and David City elementary schools came the following day.

According to historical society volunteer Gina Barlean, David City Elementary teacher Jessica Romshek contacted them to ask if they would like to share local history with her third grade class. Barlean said she envisioned the kids coming to the museum to see all of the machines it used to take to do what a cell phone can do.

After receiving permission from the historical society’s board, Barlean reached out to the other school districts to invite their third graders as well.

Tables containing the artifacts were set up, and volunteers Lisa Schultz, Carm Fiala, Jane Buresh and Diane Duren explained the different objects as the children approached each station.

Barlean said the key to holding a great event is having a great team, and the volunteers did an outstanding job.

“They chose the stations they wanted to talk about and did their own research on the history of the artifacts. They came up with what they would tell the kids and worked within the timeframe I gave them,” Barlean said. “I absolutely couldn’t have had a finer team! Each of them gave such unique presentations and were so good with the children. It was wonderful to watch them step into these roles.”

It started with Barlean showing the kids the old ticket office at the depot and talked about how this year is the 150th birthday of David City.

In 1873, Barlean added, the land the kids were standing on would have been prairie grass as far as they could see. But by the end of that year, David City was being built.

Barlean also showed the students a Boston Studio Camera, photos from that camera and Brownie cameras. She also taught them how film was developed and printed, as well as moving pictures.

At the second station, Duren taught the kids about old telephones and how telephones would need to be cranked so an operator at the telephone office would come on the line to help them place their call. Third graders also saw a box phone, candlestick phone and rotary dial phones. A not so old invention, the kids were shown a phone book and learned how people would have to look up the numbers of who they wanted to call, instead of going to a contact list on their cell phones.

The third station contained old typewriters and adding machines, and Schultz showed the kids about the ribbons and keys and how mistakes would have to be corrected back then.

Buresh explained how music was enjoyed in the old days at the fourth station. The kids learned about phonographs; looked at records, 8-track tapes, cassettes and CDs; and heard a clip of a record from the late 1800s. Long ago, Buresh added, people would visit a bandstand at the courthouse square to listen to town bands perform.

At the last station, Fiala explained how in 1873, people had to write a letter or postcard to tell someone far away about a trip they’d taken. The kids were able to see what people would have written in the small space that postcards allow. The children were given a postcard specially made for them, donated by Steve and Gina Barlean, from the Butler County Historical Society.

The event ended by children revisiting the stations to interact with the artifacts – dialing phones, typing on the typewriters or looking into the stereoscope.

Barlean added she hopes to create a video of the event to put on the historical society’s YouTube channel.

“Third-grade is such a special age,” Barlean said. “The children are intelligent and inquisitive, yet still so courteous and sweet. Every child was so well behaved and pleasant. We all thoroughly enjoyed the children.”